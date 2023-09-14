The Courier
28 Hollioake Drive, Lucas | Secure a showtopping family home

By House of the Week
September 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Luxe display home ready for its new owner
  • 28 Hollioake Drive, Lucas
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1,050,000
  • Agency: PRD Ballarat
  • Agent: Luke Armistead 0422 422 988
  • Inspect: By appointment

Meticulously crafted by esteemed local builder BCM Homes, "The Mair" is a pristine, high-end family abode that epitomises the essence of luxurious living.

