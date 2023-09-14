Luxe display home ready for its new owner

Meticulously crafted by esteemed local builder BCM Homes, "The Mair" is a pristine, high-end family abode that epitomises the essence of luxurious living.
The home will be sold as new, with BCM Homes continuing to occupy the premises through the duration of its display village life.
"The builder will be paying eight per cent of the purchase price per annum until its life as a display home has ceased (in June 2025)," explains PRD Ballarat's Luke Armistead of the leaseback arrangement. "After this time, the purchaser will be able to be move in and enjoy all this beautiful home has to offer."
Embracing opulence at its finest, this brand new house sits on a 771 square metre plot, overlooking the soon-to-be-completed Lucas Grange Central Park.
The entry's raked ceilings and the open-plan kitchen living area command attention, while the walls have coved detailing that adds a touch of sophistication.
The open plan kitchen, dining, and living area has a dramatic raked ceiling, with feature Lopi gas log fireplace.
The kitchen is a work of art, equipped with a 900mm gas stovetop and oven, stone countertops, a double sink, dishwasher and an expansive walk-in butler's pantry.
Adjacent to the living space, a second separate living area and study provide versatility, while a dedicated rear theatre/living space has ample room for the family to unwind.
The main suite has a huge walk-in robe, and an exquisite ensuite with an oversized walk-in shower, double vanity, freestanding bath and separate toilet. Three additional queen-size bedrooms have built-in robes, ensuring comfort and functionality.
The family bathroom echoes the theme of luxury, with an oversized walk-in shower, double vanity, brushed nickel tapware, bathtub and separate toilet.
The open plan living space seamlessly transitions through expansive sliding doors, leading to a stunning outdoor area and meticulously landscaped gardens that even includes your own putting green.
Additional features of this remarkable home include reverse cycle heating and cooling, efficiently zoned and powered by My Air, an impressive 7.3-star energy rating, a striking pivot entry door, and hybrid timber-look floating floors.
This showpiece home provides the purchaser the opportunity to secure their future luxury abode, with financial surety in place today.
Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.