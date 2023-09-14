It took just a few hours to burn down, but on paper it's taking authorities more than four months to recognise that John Pearce House no longer exists.
The Magpie Street home - given to Sovereign Hill - was badly burnt on May 2, with neighbours complaining it had become a haven for vandals.
The blaze happened weeks before the tourist museum said it was going to renovate the 1890 house - which was built by a Cornish mining family - and in 1972, was home to the first curator of Sovereign Hill.
The City of Ballarat said a May 24 structural engineers report deemed the wreck was unsafe and recommended immediate demolition "as a matter of urgency".
This happened on May 30.
The home was part of a pending heritage overlay amendment which is yet to be formally settled or adopted.
But the paper trail has continued.
"(Despite the fire) Council officers considered it important to follow the relevant statutory procedures as required by the Planning and Environment Act," a report to Wednesday's Council Planning meeting said.
"The site was exhibited as part of Amendment C240.
"Consultation with the Department of Transport and Planning's regional office confirmed this was an acceptable approach."
The report said the proposed overlay was likely to be removed as there were no other significant heritage elements on the property.
In the days after the fire Cr Samantha McIntosh advocated for John Pearce House to be extensively repaired.
She said the building might be gone, but memories remained.
"A lot of the debate in the chamber centred on whether history in itself was important.
"A lot of people care about history and they're not necessarily interested in just the built-form alone.
"Together - the building and its history matter.
"It's up to Council to protect them as best they can."
On Wednesday she unsuccessfully pushed for the proposed heritage overlay amendments to go straight to an independent planning panel.
Instead the decision was deferred - and is likely to come up again at the October planning meeting.
"We don't want to delay on these heritage decisions," Cr McIntosh said.
"We don't want buildings to burn down while we are waiting.
"We want to do everything we can while we can, so the people who use these buildings can move on."
The proposed amendment included five other properties and a precinct:
The City of Ballarat received four submissions on the proposed changes to the overlay - with three in support.
A fourth raised concerns about the inclusion of the Selkirk house - and said a two-lot subdivision of the property had not been recognised.
"The heritage controls are not clear as to which vegetation or garden layouts are worthy of retention and which are not," the report to the meeting said.
"The submission objects to the retention of the gateway as well as the concrete driveways and paths.
"The submission also states that the heritage controls should only apply to part of the property with the dwelling."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.