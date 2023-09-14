A magistrate has described a Ballarat father's hydroponic marijuana setup as "very significant", after he was caught growing 17 plants in a Delacombe rental property.
Andrew Charleson, 43, pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating and possessing cannabis in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 12.
According to a police summary, on May 15, 2023, a search uncovered 17 immature cannabis plants in a shed at a Delacombe property rented by Charleson.
In addition to the plants, three heat lamps and a container holding 225 grams of cannabis were also seized.
Defence counsel for Charleson said he was cultivating the plants to use for medicinal purposes, as it helped relieve back pain from an injury he suffered in his early 20s.
After failing to recover from surgery, by the age of 30, Charleson became addicted to multiple substances as he tried to seek pain relief.
Charleson's representative said he was currently in the process of applying for a medical marijuana prescription, and had started growing his own crop as he couldn't afford to buy the illicit substance.
At the time of the offending Charleson, who is a father to three teenage children, was suffering from a lack of stability in his life.
His lawyer said this situation had changed as he now had stable accommodation and employment.
They also said the operation was unsophisticated, and the 225g of cannabis was a low quantity to be in possession of.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann refuted the claims that the crop was not well planned.
"You referred to the criminal matter as unsophisticated, frankly I don't agree with that," he said.
Magistrate Stratmann said while Charleson wasn't facing trafficking charges, his actions could be described as a "very significant operation, and [let's] leave it at that."
He said a lot of money had been spent on the operation which included expensive lamps, hydroponic set up and rings around the plants to ensure they grew correctly.
If the plants had grown more, Magistrate Stratmann said they would have produced a "significant" amount of cannabis.
"It's against the law to set up an operation as he's done, and he knew that," he said.
"There are some very concerning matters with this case."
Magistrate Stratmann adjourned the matter until October 17, 2023, for Charleson to be assessed for a Community Corrections Order.
