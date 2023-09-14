Team Talk: see CHFL grand final teams, BFNL preliminary sides here

See all the selected Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League teams here.
Be sure to visit The Courier's Footy HQ page, where you can get all of the latest breaking BFNL and CHFL/CHNL news and updates.
Tune in to Team Talk as Edward Holland and David Brehaut wrap up all the selection desk news.
SPRINGBANK V GORDON
SPRINGBANK
B: K.Kennedy, S.Donegan, I.Pertzel
HB: D.Shelley, M.Lakey, J.Curran
C: H.Twaits, B.Haintz, F.Toose
HF: C.Quinlan, B.Maher, A.Challis
F: J.Simpson, S.Staunton, J.Maher
R: T.Finco, P.Glanford, J.Thompson
Int: B.Hanrahan, J.Simpson, J.Curran, K.Maher
No change
B: S.Griffiths, G.Clifford, M.Gunnell
HB: B.Schiltz, B.Frazer, H.Biggs
C: M.Hoy, A.Toohey, C.Ascough
HF: T.Murphy, L.Gunnell, J.Graham
F: M.Nolan, Z.Ryan, B.Sutcliffe
R: M.Griffiths, B.Griffiths, J.Lampi
Int from: F.Violi, D.Anderson, C.Winter, E.Crackel, J.Clampit, R.Clampit, J.Gorman
In: F.Violi, C.Winter, J.Gorman
SPRINGBANK V NEWLYN
SPRINGBANK
FB: J.White, T.O'Loughlin, C.Vaughan
HB: M.Doll, F.Donegan, S.Baldwin
C: Z.Kennedy, P.Simpson, D.Baldwin
HF: C.Ronan, M.Hodge, M.Abraham
FF: R.Maher, A.Grace, T.Maher
R: A.Wethling, J.Mahar, A.Svaljek
INT: A.Rix, T.Knowles, M.Darby, K.Mahar, B.Ronan
NEWLYN
B: B.Slater, J.New, S.Corboy
HB: L.Allen, B.Huggett, J.Hillas
C: A.Rofe, C.Long, J.Greville
HF: C.Prendergast, T.Hardisty, L.Fishwick
F: L.Bell, L.Shaw, J.Lee
R: W.Lund, F.Lowe, L.Gunn
Int: L.Campana, D.Mizzeni, N.David, W.Mesley
Emerg: M.O'Brien, W.Martin
SPRINGBANK V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
SPRINGBANK
FROM: Zachary O'Loughlan, Callum Simpson, Fergus Toose, Chase Greene, Aidan Simpson, Jack Lamanna, Ned Gordon, Joe McManus, corey mceldrew, Patrick McKenzie, Toby Walshe, Brodie Wells, Hamish Carey, Zac Greene, Joseph Gregory, Matthew Carlson, James Bawden, Sam Duggan, Tim Buckland, Archie Geyle, Xavier Butler, Samuel Ronan
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
FROM: Max Stephens, Billy Bedggood, Harry Skene, Charlie Walton, Cooper Russell, Indigo Furneaux, Cameron Plier, Ayden Hotchin, Saxon Sounness, Koby Le Maitre, Maison Griffith, Max Anwyl, Tom Kirby, Harrison Carroll, Jett Thomas, Kiarn Dark, Isaac Coulter, Zane Attard, Gus Campana, Declan Jones, Jameson Adams, Thomas Boots
SPRINGBANK V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
SPRINGBANK
FROM: Julian Simpson, Bobby Geyle, Tyler Simpson, Sullivan Toose, Zach Kennedy, Juz Spencer, Max Kinniburgh, Riley Pritchard, Ziggy Kamal-Haywood, Harrison Stevens, Harry Geyle, Eddy Duke, Jy Phelps, Louis Britt, River Grogan, Fergus Toose, Luak Choul, Callum Simpson, Soham Khairnar, Lachlan Simpson, Jaxon Phelps, Jake Kennedy, Nate Toohey, Jarrah Grogan, George Britt, Henry Simpson, Riley Simpson
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
FROM: Billy Bedggood, Finn Russell, Rory Trewhella, Logan Attard, Cael Hotchin, Patrick Buttler, Nate Anwyl, Rani Anwyl, Nathan Bradshaw, Archie Walton, William Griffith, Clancy Bedggood, Cooper Keilar, Deklan Meek, Ziggy Dark, Jak Mcintosh, Jett Harrison, Boyd Vagg, Max Middleton, Seth Collins, Cohen James Tindale, Landon-Jye Weston, Rory Griffith, Tyson Sharland, Ned Cummins, Jagger Dark, Ethan Walters, Jack Plier, Ethan King, Spencer Miles, Thomas-James Mcmillan, Chad Neville
NORTH BALLARAT V EAST POINT
NORTH BALLARAT
B: C.Darbin, J.Sparkman, R.Hobbs
HB: S.Scally, I.Lovison, R.Polkinghorne
C: I.Carey, N.Troon, J.Riding
HF: S.Artz, H.Loader, S.McCartin
F: S.Glover, J.Quick, E.Lamb
R: C.McCallum, T.Bromley-Lynch, R.Polkinghorne
Int: W.Quinlan, F.Loader, B.Leonard, D.McGuigan, N.Nash, R.Palmer, O.Huf
EAST POINT
B: J.Fraser, S.Cue, G.Slater
HB: L.Howard, C.Lovig, M.Filmer
C: H.Charleson, J.Merrett, J.Taylor
HF: B.McDougall, J.Jeffrey, S.Robinson
F: L.Canny, B.Whittaker, M.Walsh
R: J.Van Meel, M.Johnston, J.Dodd
Int: M.Wilson, D.Murphy, J.Toulmin, S.Tung, H.Ganley, T.Conlan
EAST POINT V SEBASTOPOL
EAST POINT
B: C.Jerram, A.Kirby, H.Matthews
HB: W.Austin, D.Emonson, J.Gibbs
C: J.Tung, F.Nash, J.Watkins
HF: N.Ryan, A.Stevenson, B.Deppeler
F: D.Dojiok, T.Walton, S.Tung
R: W.Quinlivan, C.Raine, T.Raine
Int: M.McCrow, C.Carson, J.Toulmin, L.Hodgins, D.Murphy, J.Carlyle-Marks
SEBASTOPOL
B: J.McNab, E.Schroder, S.Wilkinson
HB: C.Jeffrey, E.Lawler, C.Littlehales
C: L.Noether, B.Veale, M.Baker
HF: J.Harris, L.Phillips, M.Powell
F: J.Wilkinson, B.Weightman, S.Hill
R: T.Holmes, D.Robertson, M.Jukes
Int: P.Phillips, S.Henry, D.Furness, J.Cooper
SUNBURY V EAST POINT
SUNBURY
B: R.Sparks, B.Falzon, H.Kelly
HB: M.Sparks, Z.Stevens, J.Hodgson
C: B.Carrello, D.Corcoran, E.Bygate
HF: M.O'Rafferty, J.Lee, B.Beard
F: J.McHenry, M.Duffy, T.Caldone
R: W.Rousch, M.Eales, R.Rousch
Int: J.Brooks, P.Newman, R.Doyle, J.Phillips
EAST POINT
B: K.Dean, H.Thompson, C.Geljon
HB: M.Treweek, B.Willems, P.Hannaford
C: L.Humphrey, M.Hutson, A.Maule
HF: B.Cody, K.Irvin, D.Lual
F: O.Bolt, C.McKenzie, K.Hughes
R: B.Thompson, F.Watson, R.Lavery
Int: W.McCallum, M.Brown, C.Hunt, F.Valpied
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.