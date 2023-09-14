The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

CHFL senior grand finals: Springbank, Gordon line-ups announced

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Springbank and Gordon have named their teams for Saturday's Central Highlands Football League senior grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.