Springbank and Gordon have named their teams for Saturday's Central Highlands Football League senior grand final.
The Tigers are unchanged, while Gordon has added three player to creat ean expanded squad.
B: K.Kennedy, S.Donegan, I.Pertzel
HB: D.Shelley, M.Lakey, J.Curran
C: H.Twaits, B.Haintz, F.Toose
HF: C.Quinlan, B.Maher, A.Challis
F: J.Simpson, S.Staunton, J.Maher
R: T.Finco, P.Glanford, J.Thompson
Int: B.Hanrahan, J.Simpson, J.Curran, K.Maher
No change
B: S.Griffiths, G.Clifford, M.Gunnell
HB: B.Schiltz, B.Frazer, H.Biggs
C: M.Hoy, A.Toohey, C.Ascough
HF: T.Murphy, L.Gunnell, J.Graham
F: M.Nolan, Z.Ryan, B.Sutcliffe
R: M.Griffiths, B.Griffiths, J.Lampi
Int from: F.Violi, D.Anderson, C.Winter, E.Crackel, J.Clampit, R.Clampit, J.Gorman
In: F.Violi, C.Winter, J.Gorman
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.