The mop up is on, after a fire at a Wendouree home which is believe to have started in the fridge.
The CFA said firefighters were called to the Hugh Street unit at 9.01pm Thursday, with reports that smoke was billowing from the double-storey structure.
Three vehicles turned up from the Wendouree station - plus one from Ballarat City (FRV station 67).
The CFA said the blaze was under control by 9.19pm - and declared safe by 9.43pm.
Police and paramedics also attended.
Ambulance Victoria said no one required emergency treatment.
Powercor and AusNet were also notified.
The dramatic scene also attracted many onlookers from nearby areas.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.