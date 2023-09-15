R U OK Day has taken on special significance for Ballarat's Indigenous community this year.
With a referendum on the Voice to Parliament being held on October 14, Indigenous issues have come to the fore.
More than 50 members of Ballarat's indigenous community - and their supporters - celebrated R U OK Day on Thursday with inspiring speakers, a morning tea - and most importantly, meaningful conversations.
"R U OK Day is a time when all Australians come together at community events across the country to share this important message," April Burgoyne from the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative said.
"The theme of Stronger Together is a part of the campaign this year.
"We want people to: Ask your mob, in your way, are you ok?"
"The purpose of hosting this event was to raise awareness locally, create conversations and provide information to the community about BADAC's services."
The event was hosted by the co-op's Social and Emotional Wellbeing Team.
