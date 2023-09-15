A former "Superhost" who raped a 19-year-old Japanese worker at his Airbnb property has been sentenced in the Victorian County Court.
James Lithgow, 46, was sentenced to a total of six years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of four years.
It comes after he was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault and two charges of rape by a jury in June, 2023.
Lithgow and the then 19-year-old victim first made contact on September 26, 2018, when she responded to a Gumtree advertisement from Lithgow looking for a cleaner for his Halls Gap Airbnb.
The following day, September 27, 2018, after agreeing to take the job, the 19-year-old took a train from Melbourne to Ararat, where Lithgow picked her up and drove her to his Grampians property.
After the Japanese national spent a period of time exploring the area, cleaning, and messaging her boyfriend, she had dinner and drinks with Lithgow.
The woman estimated she drank one to three glasses of wine, after which she felt very drunk, and had to "drag" herself to the toilets following the meal.
While walking to the bathroom, Lithgow approached the victim from behind and put his arm around her and touched her breasts and buttocks.
Lithgow, who said he was also intoxicated at the time, later described his actions as "normal drunken behaviour".
After returning to the campsite where they ate, Lithgow again sexually assaulted the woman, before taking her into the back of a caravan where he sexually penetrated the 19-year-old without her consent.
After the assault, the woman messaged her boyfriend at 2:09am saying she wanted to go home.
He arrived at the property at about 11am on September 28, 2023, and took the woman to a neighbouring caravan park where they called police.
Judge Fran Dalziel said the power difference between Lithgow and his victim was "stark".
She said the 19-year-old was in a foreign country with limited English and seemed "unworldly".
In comparison, Lithgow was a 41-year-old man in charge of her employment and transport.
"You should have known a young woman being agreeable does not amount to consenting to sexual activity," she said.
"Even if she was flirtatious, it does not mean she was open to sexual contact."
Judge Dalziel said Lithgow's actions were not condoned or mitigated by him being drunk, and while the Airbnb host may have believed the woman had consented to sexual activity, this belief was unreasonable.
She said the maximum penalty Lithgow faced was 25 years in prison, while a standard sentence was 10 years.
Factors in Lithgow's favour included that the matter had hung over his head for several years causing him distress, had no relevant criminal history, and showed strong prospects of rehabilitation, including a psychological assessment which deemed he was a low risk of further offending.
When sentencing Lithgow to six years and six months in prison, Judge Dalziel attributed the non-parole period of four years to Lithgow's strong prospects of rehabilitation.
Lithgow was born in Mount Gambier and predominantly grew up in Tasmania before working as a chef in Melbourne and Byron Bay.
After desiring a career change, Lithgow purchased the Halls Gap property in 2017, which he used for short-term rentals.
After receiving many positive reviews on Airbnb, he was made a "Superhost" in mid-2018.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
