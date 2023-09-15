The Courier
Court

Airbnb owner James Lithgow sentenced for Halls Gap rape

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated September 15 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:10am
A former "Superhost" who raped a 19-year-old Japanese worker at his Airbnb property has been sentenced in the Victorian County Court.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

