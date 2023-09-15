An experienced premiership midfielder has been ruled out of the Central Highlands Football League grand final.
Gordon's Jarryd Graham will miss the encounter with Springbank at Mars Stadium on Saturday with a broken hand.
Eagles coach Adam Toohey confirmed the loss of Graham late on Friday.
"He's visited a specialist this afternoon and it's no good," Toohey said.
"There's no way he can play."
Toohey said Graham risked more serious damage if he played, a risk that could not be taken.
He suffered the break in Gordon's win over Bungaree in a preliminary final, but had been holding out hope that he would be able play in the grand final.
It is a setback for Gordon, with Graham being a marquee recruit for the Eagles this year.
The Melbourne-based North Ballarat City premiership player arrived fresh from a premiership with Rupanyup in the Horsham District league.
Toohey said Graham had brought leadership as well as his astute football skills to the club.
"It's a disappointing outcome."
Although not playing, Graham will have the important role of overseeing rotations - crucial on a ground where fatigue can be a factor.
Graham's misfortune means teenager Dylan Anderson will retain his place in the side.
Anderson was a late inclusion against Bungaree after Jaymes Gorman was a late withdrawal with illness.
He was set to miss out with Gorman's return.
Anderson's speed and mobility will be important for the Eagles, who will need it against the lively Springbank.
The Tigers' midfield holds the key to the game.
Led by Brant Haintz, Todd Finco, James Thompson, Harry Twaits, Fletcher Toose, Kieran Maher and Brett Maher, this has been the engine room of Springbank's outstanding season.
Haintz's arrival this season has added class and allowed Finco to continue to be a threat up forward, where he is the perfect offsider for key forward Stephen Staunton.
The midfield battle will be largely dictated by the ruck duel, in which Springbank's tireless Pat Glanford is likely to face up to three challengers in Luke Gunnell, Macauley Griffiths and pinch-hitter Brendan Sutcliffe.
Springbank's biggest defence focus will be on negating centre half forward Adam Toohey, and getting on top of a disciplined defence marshalled by Sam Griffiths, Mark Gunnell and Gerard Clifford.
Jarrod Curran looks certain to get the job on Toohey.
Curran had the better of Toohey during the season and will have confidence that can again have the better of the Eagles star, who is undoubtedly underdone after coming off a shoulder injury and struggling to get into the game against Bungaree.
The Tigers will also need to keep a close eye on Billy Griffiths, who will love the open spaces of Mars Stadium.
Griffiths is often at his best early and Springbank will be keen to ensure he does not set the tone for the Eagles.
at Mars Stadium, Saturday, 2.45pm
LAST MET: round 12, 2022 - Tigers 10.12 (72) d Eagles 8.13 (61)
Springbank 1st (14 wins, 2 losses)
Qualifying final: 15.8 (98) d Bungaree 12.3 (75)
Preliminary final: 16.9 (105) d Hepburn 13.11 (89)
Gordon 2nd (14 wins, 2 losses)
Qualifying final: 14.8 (92) d Hepburn 8.9 (57)
Preliminary final: 11.5 (71) d Bungaree 9.11 (65)
SELECTION: Tigers
B: Kieran Kennedy, Isaac Pertzel, Shannon Donegan,
HB: Dylan Shelley Jarrod.Curran Matt Lakey,
C: HarryTwaits, Brant Haintz, Fletcher Toose
HF: Brett Maher, Chris.Quinlan, Andrew Challis
F: Justin Simpson, Stephen Staunton, Joel Maher
R: Pat Glanford, James Thompson, Todd Finco
Int: Billy Hanrahan, Jack Simpson, James Curran, Kieran Maher
B: Matt Hoy, Gerard Clifford, Sam Griffiths
HB: Ben Schiltz, Harry Biggs, Mark Gunnell
C: Zac Ryan, Mick Nolan, Ben Frazer
HF: Billy Griffiths, Luke Gunnell, Tye Murphy
F: Adam Toohey, Brendan Sutcliffe Connor Ascough
R: Macauley Griffiths, Jordan Clampit, Jessi Lampi
Int: Dylan Anderson, Jaymes Gorman, Rohan Clampit, Ethan Crackel
