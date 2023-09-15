The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL 2023 grand final preview: broken hand forces out premiership player

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An experienced premiership midfielder has been ruled out of the Central Highlands Football League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.