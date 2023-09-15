The time is now to become Ballarat's own David Attenborough and report on the biodiversity of its surrounds.
The City of Ballarat, in partnership with and alongside the Country Plans of the Wadawurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners, has developed a Ballarat Biodiversity Conversation Kit for people to use to help shape the council's Biodiversity Strategy.
Infrastructure and environment acting director Les Stokes said the council worked with consultants for this strategy development.
"We have invested $29,880 out of the City of Ballarat's Sustainable Environment budget to partner with community engagement experts MosaicLab to help capture community input into the strategy, which will require an actively engaged and informed community," he said.
The strategy includes a co-design process, conversation kit and launch workshop, youth forum, a City of Ballarat employee workshop and overall ideas capture and engagement reports.
The City of Ballarat will then develop the Draft Biodiversity Strategy, which is expected to go before council later this year.
The strategy is expected to take at least six months, from the kit's launch on Saturday, September 16.
The final draft engagement will happen in February 2024.
Biodiversity includes the variety of animals, plants, fungi, and even microorganisms like bacteria, that make up the natural world. Each of these species and organisms work together in ecosystems, like an intricate web, to maintain balance and support life.
The strategy aims to help improve the health of Ballarat's plants and animals in the natural environment.
In 2022, the community highlighted the urgency of needed this strategy due to the climate crisis.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the kit was designed for conversation.
"The Conversation Kit is designed to get you thinking about the environment, both the good and the bad, to share and hear those ideas with your peers, and to capture those views in a manner that we can best act on them," he said.
The conversation kits are designed to encourage discussion with a group to take around 90 minutes.
Participants will be asked to discuss "your favourite place or activity in the natural environment around Ballarat" and "how do we improve the health of our natural environment?".
The kit will be available via the council's MySay page.
