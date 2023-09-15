Webwords is a snapshot of subscriber comments on website stories this week. To have your say, click on the comment icon at the top articles. Read our commenting guidelines, here.
Just another example of poor performance and poor planning along with poor judgement on Ballarat City Council.
You take away parking and other much-needed Ballarat objectives, to place a 120-student school that will take away parking throughout the day and require extra parking that is not around that area.
We are in much need of secondary special needs education here, but not in this area.
Surely, there is better suited spaces in and around the Ballarat area that will better suit these wonderful students, with some green space as well.
- Margaret Haley
So happy for Neil and his family to be granted permanent residency in this country. It's absolute disgrace that it hadn't happened earlier
- Rosemary Lewis
To read the news that Neill and his family finally have the peace and security they've been longing for made my day. What an asset to our community!
-Tania Oldaker
I met Neil at the local swimming pool. He had a profound effect on my attitude to refugees. I think he is amazing man and I am so glad he is a permanent resident.
- Ann Watson
Bloody legend
- Rachel Muir
Fantastic for Neil, Sugaa and the girls to finally have security. I look forward to seeing them continue to contribute so much to Ballarat without deportation hanging over their heads now.
- Just Jay.
This is wonderful news. Neil, Sugaa and their girls have given so much to our community. I'm so excited for them to now be able to work and feel part of our home town. They are loved and supported by so many in Ballarat and beyond.
- Samantha McIntosh
I reckon there's an extra 0 in that purchase price.
If not what has become of the world to be up for 20k per square for a "kit home".
No wonder housing prices are insane
- Mark Doery
Whatever they receive from asset sales should just about cover the receivers' bill after creditors obviously voted to liquidate the company with very little left to distribute to the heartbroken clients, who will claim against insurance companies if they are lucky.
The rest of the unsecured creditors will be very lucky to see anything
- Geoff Fountain
The sensor is a fair way back from the white line. It's a terrible intersection.
- Kate Gordon
Same with the arrow light turning right into Sturt Street from Gillies Street past Ballarat High School and the aquatic centre. You can easily sit through three to four light changes.
- Annie Leelulla
