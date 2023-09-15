Gordon trio Ben Frazer, Connor Ascough and Macauley Griffiths have had varied football journeys.
However, when it has counted most they have found themselves playing side-by-side for the Eagles,
This has meant playing together in two premierships and they are hoping it will be number three against Springbank in the Central Highlands Football League senior grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
It all came together for the first time for them in the under-18s in 2019.
Only two years previously the Eagles had been without a team in that competition.
That had led to Frazer leaving Gordon and moving to Redan in the BFNL to continue his football pathway.
He returned after two years and the timing could not have been better.
It was the same year Griffiths made what would be a permanent switch from Bacchus Marsh in the BFNL and Ascough from Darley.
Griffiths had sampled what it was like playing with Gordon in the under-15s four seasons earlier, so it did not take a lot of persuading for him to make the shift back.
For Ascough it was even more straightforward with his family relocating to Gordon.
"With the family moving house it was an easy call to give it a crack," Ascough said.
Gordon finished on top of the ladder and went on to prevail over Buninyong in the grand final.
Ascough kicked five goals and was named the Eagles' best.
There's no surprise those two premierships have ensured a lifelong bond between the three.
All three agree to having some great memories from those days, with them often triggered by flashbacks on social media.
"Everyone who played on those days knows everyone else, and it's always something to look back on - especially when you're with them," Ascough said.
Each will have important roles on Saturday, but quite different.
Frazer has become an important link player through the midfield with his pace, Ascough an impact player as a bustling onballer and impact goalkicking forward, and Griffiths as a ruckman/forward.
Griffiths has had to carry most of the ruck workload this season, although the late return of veteran Luke Gunnell has allowed him to spend more time in attack.
