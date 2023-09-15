The Couriersport
CHFL/CHNL grand final day 2023: Meet the club stalwarts

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Clifford's counting down to the Big Dance

His counterpart might be looking to square the ledger in the latest era for one of Central Highlands Football League's greatest rivalries, but Gerard Clifford feeling confident.

