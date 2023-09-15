His counterpart might be looking to square the ledger in the latest era for one of Central Highlands Football League's greatest rivalries, but Gerard Clifford feeling confident.
The Gordon premiership captain and accountant by day has it fresh in his mind what it takes to win the big dance at Mars Stadium and has been hungry for another taste of glory.
Springbank co-captain Matt Lakey - also an accountant - was part of the Tigers' 2015 premiership but his team came up short to the Eagles last season.
Similar to a visit to Lakey's office last year, The Courier has found Mr Clifford's MOR Accounting colleagues ready to pull out the green-and-gold to help cheer him to the final.
The Eagles broke a 34-year senior premiership drought last year and are determined to keep a strong grip on the premiership cup and the Jimmy Toohey Shield, contested each time Gordon and Springbank play each other - even in a final.
Mr Clifford said it had generally been a low-key week, focusing on what he needed to do at work and on the field. He is sticking to routines, such as having a weekly Monday morning footy chat with his boss who is a coach with rival club Dunnstown.
"I don't think the pressure's as bad as last year. Because we played a Sunday prelim, the week has gone super-fast, too," Mr Clifford said.
"...People have been asking a bit about the final at work. Around the club there has been a relief we won last week, turning into excitement for another chance at a grand final.
"It's always funny too, playing Springbank, because we know them the best from all our opposition and which blokes will play where. There's heaps of ex-Gordon players coming in from all over the place to watch."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Personally, Mr Clifford has a few nerves having returned to action in the preliminary final after nine weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury. Still, he managed to return in a preliminary final last year from six weeks off with a hamstring injury - the other leg - before winning the premiership.
Tim Knowles rocked up at Sprinkbank to fill in for the under-17s with a mate about 20 years ago. This Central Highlands Football League grand final day he will bow out as a regular contender and as one of the Tigers' most loyal on-field servants.
Knowles was the Tigers' skipper during the lean years when wins were few and far between.
Many have come and gone since then but Knowles said the community and the Tiger faithful kept him coming back round after round.
From the moment he first set foot in the club, Knowles said he would "feel the club support". He is part of the ambush of Tigers vying to go back-to-back in reserves premierships but will also be out there parochially keen to see whether the club can beat arch-rival Gordon in a seniors match they lost last year.
This has been a big final season for Knowles who chalked up his 300th game, taking longer than the almost-40-year-old had hoped due to pandemic interrupted play.
"My footballing has changed a bit from pre-COVID to post-COVID fitness ... I missed so much footy but wanted to try and get there and I'm thankful I did," Knowles said.
"It was not too bad - a bit too much fanfare for my liking ... It's still emotional stuff in how much it means to you.
"This will be my last game - I'm there if they need me but I won't be taking my footy bag to training every game."
There is still plenty to keep Knowles involved in Springbank, especially being a netball dad.
His daughters Evie, age 12, and Mila, age 10, have been playing in the Tigers' under-13s. Youngest daughter Sophie, age eight, is set to join the Tigers as a player next season.
Knowles said it was a lot harder to watch the junior netball than it was to get out and play football.
His final official training week has drawn strong Tigers' support from across the district with a lot of people wanting to feel part of the grand final build-up.
Springbank and Gordon is always a tough, fiercely contested match and Knowles said while a lot of that stemmed from past generations, it was good to continue that legacy.
Before the big showdown. Knowles will be trying to finish business for the Tigers in the reserves against Newlyn at Mars Stadium.
A cluster of Australian Diamonds and Super Netball athletes have been throwing their support behind Daylesford netballers, who for so long have been on-court underdogs.
Collingwood's Jamaican import Shimona Nelson and Diamonds Kiera Austin, Kate Moloney and Liz Watson have been sending their best wishes to the Bulldogs on social media along with a flood of well-wishes from across the wider Daylesford community.
This is the Bulldogs' first Central Highlands Netball League grand final and the club will bookend the Big Dance with A-grade and 13-under contenders.
Long-time Daylesford netballer Emily Heywood can hardly believe how much the community had rallied about a team that a decade ago was in 100-goal thumpings from the likes of then-powerhouses Springbank and Hepburn.
Ms Heywood and her mum Joy Heywood have been key players, along with Dave Walker, in keeping the program alive, despite the A-grade team only re-entering the competition in 2022 after being unable to field a team for a couple of seasons.
"This week has been a whirlwind," Heywood said.
"It's super exciting and I've always dreamed of the day but it's one of those things you're not sure will come about.
"When we joined the Central Highlands in 2006 we had not had junior netball - we're babies in the league in that way - and it took a lot of work to get the program off the ground. Junior success flows into seniors and some of those juniors from back then will be playing in the final this weekend - that's what I'm most proud about.
"Although two teams will be playing for Daylesford on Saturday, this has literally been 17 years in the making and so many people have made it work."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Supporter numbers were strong on Thursday night with many people from the club and the wider community calling in to cheer the teams on and wish them well.
The Bulldogs expect plenty of people to come out snarlin' for Daylesford at Mars Stadium with the 13-unders starting action against Gordon at 8.30am and A-grade against Learmonth from 3pm.
13 and under - Gordon v Daylesford - 8.30am
15 and under - Springbank v Hepburn - 9.30am
17 and under - Hepburn v Skipton - 10.30am
D-grade - Gordon v Rokewood-Corindhap - 11.30am
C-grade - Buninyong v Learmonth - 12.30pm'
B-grade - Learmonth v Clunes - 1.45pm
A-grade - Learmonth v Daylesford - 3pm
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.