There is plenty happening at Mars Stadium as the CHFL/CHNL grand final day continues.
Our photographers Lachlan Bence, Adam Trafford and Kate Healy are out and about capturing all of the fun and action.
Don't forget, you can keep up with the results of each match here, through our live blog.
The Courier is also live streaming the senior CHFL grand final between Springbank and Gordon from 2.15pm as the A-Grade netball grand final to our Facebook page.
Be sure to check this story throughout the afternoon, as we will be adding more photos.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.