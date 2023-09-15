The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Caledonian Primary's long-serving lollypop lady Chris Rix retires

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 15 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School crossing supervisor Chris Rix has ushered generations of children across Ballarat's roads but after the final bell of term three at Caledonian Primary School she has hung up her stop sign for good.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.