"I'M LOOKING at this as a two-year project to get us back to being super competitive," was the declaration from Carly Luke when taking up the head coach role of a club that had never made A-grade finals.
Many had written the Bulldogs off as easy-beats.
Two full seasons later, Luke has guided that A-grade team to a Central Highlands Netball League grand final.
This is the ultimate comeback tale, just missing the final 'Cup to top it all off and standing in the Bulldogs way is a formidable, undefeated Learmonth outfit.
To reach this point is incredible and, as Learmonth will also know, takes a whole club.
For Daylesford, this has been 17 years in the making - right from joining the CHFL without junior ranks.
Training has been packed with supporters from across the region. Offers for players next season have started to pop up. This is what success feels like.
"To be perfectly honest, I feel like we've already won a grand final," Luke said. "Especially because we haven't made a grand final before...This is nice for us as a club but also for the shire."
The shire's netball has traditionally been dominated by Hepburn.
Luke has been able to draw on the star power of some Diamonds friends, who have been offering support.
As Diamond and Melbourne Vixen Keira Austin says "grand finals don't come round very often".
"A grand final game will go up, down, up, down the whole time...Never give up until the last whistle," Austin told Daylesford players. "Just think 'why not you guys?'."
A similar sentiment is building at Gordon where the Eagles are vying to win the league's inaugural D-grade netball title while the footballers are in the hunt for back-to-back senior football flags.
Gordon broke a 34-year drought in the football last year. Nerves this time around are different for Eagles' veteran midfielder Tye Murphy, who said it was nice to have "ticked the box" on the huge expectations on Gordon last season.
"We understand what the end goal is and what that feels like now," Murphy said. "The opposition are the same and we have the belief because we've beaten them before but at the end of the day, you have to turn up and compete and hope the ball falls your way."
Murphy had been contemplating football retirement at the end of last season, largely to spend more time with his young family.
D-grade netball helped him play on.
Murphy's wife Shannyn McDevitt came out of her netball hiatus - she hadn't played since before their eldest Ollie, age six, was born. Now Saturdays are all about the club.
They are not the only Gordon D-grade netball and senior football family combination. Kellee Frazer and her sister Narelle Lynch, two Eagles' veterans, will hit the courts while Frazer's son Ben prepares for the senior football showdown.
McDevitt said the CHNL's new D-grade competition, until finals, had been relatively low-pressure and a good way for many women to get back in or to stay in the game.
"It's good for kids to see their parents being actively involved in sport and it's also good as a mum to do something for yourself," McDevitt said. "Everyone is talking a bit about the netball, too. It feels like the whole town is very supportive."
Gordon's Sally Eastwood said the crowds on the netball sidelines had been growing and the noise had been "unbelievable".
The CHNL D-grade has been a mixed bag on the court. Introduced late in the pre-season, 10 clubs cobbled together teams in an answer to high participation demand. This has given access to footy netball clubs for teenagers through to women aged in their 50s, keen to stay on court.
This will be Eastwood's first netball grand final after more than three decades in the yellow and green.
"I'm really emotional after 30 years to finally make it to a grand final," Eastwood said. "I'm not embarrassed that it's D-grade. I'm so pumped to play for Gordon - I've played there my whole life.
"We're playing Rokewood-Corindhap but I know the competition has stepped up. I've definitely felt that in finals as well, it's so much harder and so intense."
Gordon and Daylesford camps have both pointed to the importance of developing juniors for continued depth and success in senior ranks. Interestingly, while the Eagles and Bulldogs venture into the unknown, their 13-unders kick off action in the first netball grand final at Mars Stadium.
Now is time to see what legacy the seniors can all set.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.