Police are warning drivers to 'get off the beers' as footy finals approach - with booze buses and state highway patrol officers in the greater Ballarat area this weekend.
On Saturday, Gordon will face Springbank in the Central Highlands grand final at Eureka Stadium, while North Ballarat will face East Point at City Oval in a Ballarat league preliminary match.
This is also the first official day of school holidays.
It comes as a 48-year-old driver blew 0.221 - more than four times the legal limit - after being intercepted at 9am Thursday in Lake Bolac.
The local woman had her ute impounded at a cost of $1350, had her licence immediately suspended for 12 months and will be summonsed to appear in the Magistrates Court.
Ballarat Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said on top of the extra resources arriving from Melbourne this weekend, all available Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol officers would be on deck.
"The number of drink drivers aged under 25 increased 11 per cent in the year to March 2023, compared with the previous 12 months - and police intelligence has shown that 25 per cent of drink drivers detected in Victoria are aged under 25," he said.
"Police are warning local young people about the dangers of drink driving and miscalculating their alcohol intake during local football final celebrations."
Learner and P-plate drivers are required to have no alcohol in their system while driving
"With end-of-season football celebrations getting underway, police will be engaging with local football clubs and leagues to ensure precautions are in place for players and supporters to safely enjoy celebrations," Senior Sergeant Gardner said.
"We're encouraging club officials and parents to help arrange alternative transport so players can celebrate with teammates and make it home from end of season functions."
Drivers aged under 26 must have zero blood alcohol - or they risk an on-the-spot $577 fine and six-month licence disqualification for a first offence.
Novice drivers receive an on-the-spot fine of $481 and a three-month licence disqualification for a first offence
More serious drink driving offences can result in vehicle impoundments, licence cancellations or disqualifications, large fines - and imprisonment.
"We often hear from drivers who thought they were going to be OK to drive after one or two drinks. The safest option is - if you're going to drink, just don't drive," Senior Sergeant Gardner said.
"We also want parents to speak with their kids about planning safe ways to get home before going out, so no one is tempted to drink and drive
"The message from police is clear - drinking and driving won't be tolerated."
Local police Operation Touch-all (from the union slogan and song) gets going during the first week of the holidays, with a focus on tradies and other early-morning drivers.
Operation Scoreboard will run statewide across the AFL Grand Final long weekend from September 28.
