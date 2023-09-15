The Courier
Boozy Lake Bolac driver more than four times over limit

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:40pm
Police are warning drivers to 'get off the beers' as footy finals approach - with booze buses and state highway patrol officers in the greater Ballarat area this weekend.

