Friday footy update: all set for another Springbank v Gordon grand final in CHFL

Rivalries are one of the long-lasting traditions of country football.
The CHFL is no exception, with quite a number of them.
Right up with the most intense of them is Springbank and Gordon - not surprising given the communities are just 10km apart.
With a 17-team competition, it means the Tigers and Eagles only get one chance to flex their muscles against each other in the home and away season.
So any time they meet in a final there is an extra edge to the encounter.
This is why Saturday's grand final clash between the Tigers and Eagles means even more.
There is nothing better than winning a premiership, but it is sweeter when it is against the arch-enemy.
This is the third time inside a decade that Springbank and Gordon have met in a grand final.
So far it is one-all - the Tigers in 2015 and the Eagles last year.
At the coal face on each occasion, as they will again be on Saturday, has been an elite group of Springbank and Gordon players.
They have lived the height of the rivalry.
For the Tigers there is Justin Simpson, Chris Quinlan, Joel Maher and co-captains Matt Lakey and Shannon Donegan.
On the Eagles' side it is coach Adam Toohey, captain Gerard Clifford, Mark and Luke Gunnell, Mick Nolan, Jordan Clampit, Tye Murphy and Jaymes Gorman.
Only they can explain what winning the ultimate against public enemy number one will truly mean.
