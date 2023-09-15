Dyson and Remembrance Drive 'a poorly-executed intersection'

The Courier readers share their Letters to the Editor on issues that made news in Ballarat. You can submit a letter via this form.
I have pulled up at this set of lights in the correct position and the lights didn't change after the first round as I pulled up on an amber light. So, I moved forward a fraction to trigger the sensor, as most of the time the sensors don't always see the cars that are not moving and haven't triggered the sensor when they got to it.
It happens at my work place which has loop sensors. If a forklift is stopped in one spot for too long, the loop sensor is no longer activated by the stopped metal.
- Clint Lovett, Delacombe.
This is a poorly executed intersection. I've had the same experience, being stuck behind a car that thought better of going through on the orange signal and stopped just over the big white line. It can't be hard to put some extra sensors in the ground to cover more of the turning lane so the first car isn't the only one setting it off.
I've also driven west to these lights in the late evenings, been the only car anywhere on the road in the westbound lane and had to sit through a cycle of turning arrows for non-existent vehicles. Why does that happen, I don't get it elsewhere in town?
If Vic Roads doesn't want to spend the money to improve it, they can't be taking their own road safety messages very seriously.
- James Smail, Lucas.
I have noticed at night time, when there aren't many other cars around, I have been stuck there for ridiculous amounts of time.
I'm actually surprised I haven't heard about it until now.
Usually it will go through roughly four cycles of other light changes, before it gets to that turning arrow.
I've actually had two cars in front of me on separate occasions just go straight through the red arrows because they are sick of waiting.
- Jessie Rickard, Ballarat.
I don't buy that excuse at all. I've tried reversing over the sensors several times (when nobody is behind me) and you still sit and wait for 15-20 minutes. Even if it's 3am and no other cars are in sight.
- Xavier Marshall, Alfredton
Secret documents reveal Commonwealth Games embarrassment for Ballarat
There is an old saying that says fools rush in where angels fear to tread.
The Victorian Government's failed attempt to salvage the 2026 Commonwealth Games, while no doubt well intentioned, was fraught with risks from the outset.
The tight three-year preparation schedule was always going to incur a high risk that fast-tracking of the games would mean that proper detailed analysis and risk assessment would be sacrificed resulting in hasty, ill-informed decision making and ultimately poor outcomes.
The word 'legacy' was regularly used to talk up the benefits of hosting the games at the four main nominated hubs, but as the games preparation time schedule got tighter, it became increasingly obvious to all that the games organisers only ever planned to create pop-up venues and facilities, implement band aid transport solutions and avoid any significant infrastructure construction.
If Ballarat is lucky, the city may see some improvements at Mars Stadium, a new Miners Rest community oval and a new athletics facility constructed at the old Showgrounds.
But given the state of the state's finances, questions remain despite government assurances whether these facilities may ever get built.
Perhaps the people of Ballarat should thank their lucky stars that the poorly analysed-planning, decision making on the run and hasty preparations were called out in time by the government.
Ballarat's legacy otherwise might well have been nothing more than four years of major city-wide disruptions, no transport improvements, partially upgraded sports facilities and no real long-term benefits for the city.
- Clint Crout, Seymour.
Lake Wendouree house development proposes glassed front
What happened to 5-star rating approval for new house designs? All glass? Really?
Oh, who will live inside a glasshouse? Not me. Inward vision exposure. Solar and blue sky glare are unacceptable.
David Chadderton, Wendouree.
