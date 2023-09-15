Ballarat detectives are appealing for information from residents of Winter Valley, after a series of thefts from at least five cars in the suburb.
The Criminal Investigation Unit said the thefts happened during the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, with offenders gaining entry to vehicles on Wedgetail, Red Robin and Cockatoo drives.
Police said loose change and personal property were stolen.
It follows a spate of reported thefts and suspicious activities caught on security cameras across the suburb - including images of people jumping fences at night and others checking if cars in driveways were locked.
According to the Crime Statistics Agency, Winter Valley recorded 24 residential burglaries in the year ending March 30 as well as five aggravated burglaries (where an occupant was in the premises), 20 thefts from vehicles, six thefts of vehicles and 26 'other' thefts.
The booming new suburb also recorded 13 breaches of family violence orders and three of offenders resisting police - but scored lowly in most other crime categories.
'Kaye', a Winter Valley resident, was recovering after emergency surgery when she said thieves broke into her car.
"The first time our estate was targeted there were people trying car doors. Some were on foot and some in the car," she said.
"Thankfully our cars were locked, but we did have it all on camera.
"The next time there was activity around the estate we thought it was the same people in the same car ... that time they didn't attempt to get into our cars.
"Over Easter, our neighbour was broken into.
"This time (September 12) sadly they did gain entry into one of our cars.
"I had just got home from hospital after having emergency surgery, so our routine was out of whack and we forgot to lock up.
"It's annoying that this incident happened on the same day - especially because we are usually very vigilant.
"Many people in the estate have cameras. I guess it's handy for times like these."
Anyone with information about the September 12 thefts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV.
