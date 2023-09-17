A Creswick family say they are "blessed" after receiving federation government funding to travel to the US for life-saving medical treatment to save their baby girl's life, amid a groundswell of community support.
Little Zarliah Laidlaw has spent half of her life battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, diagnosed when she was just five months old.
In the coming months the brave bub will finish a course of high-dose chemotherapy and after that will travel with her parents Tioni and Jake, and brother Mason, 2, to Florida to undergo radiation therapy to stop the tumour from coming back and give her the best chance at a healthy future.
The family recently had their application for funding under the Medical Treatment Overseas Program approved which will cover the cost of the treatment, flights and accommodation for Zarliah and one parent.
Through the generosity of family, friends, community and strangers a Go Fund Me campaign has raised enough to ensure Jake and Mason can also travel.
"We got approval for the funding which is amazing," Ms Laidlaw said. "We haven't got a final date but it's looking like some time in December ... depending on how she goes over the next couple of rounds (of chemotherapy)."
The family will be away for at least eight to nine weeks as Zarliah undergoes treatment at the University of Florida Health Proton Therapy Institute where a form of more targeted radiotherapy safer for babies is offered. The radiotherapy available in Australia would affect a larger portion of Zarliah's brain and cause brain damage.
Ms Laidlaw said she would struggle to cope with Zarliah and her treatment over there on her own, and it would be a long time to be apart from Mason, so it was a massive relief for the family to be together in the US.
Almost $38,000 has been raised so far which not only means the family can travel together, it also helps ease the pressure of ongoing costs at home with Jake only able to work a few days at a time.
"There are no words to describe how grateful we are. Seeing all the donations come in and people's love and support for Zarli is very humbling and a massive blessing for our family," she said.
The same week the family received news of the funding approval, they also received the results of genetic testing of Zarliah's rare Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (ATRT).
Testing revealed Zarliah's tumour is completely random, not genetic, meaning it is unlikely to develop in other areas of her body.
"This type usually respond better to treatment and outcomes are better. It was all positive, it was best case scenario," Ms Laidlaw said.
For now, the family's life revolves around chemotherapy, hospital admissions and the need to stay close to the Royal Children's Hospital as treatment takes its toll on Zarliah.
There's even been a couple of opportunities to spend a few days, here and there, back at home in Creswick.
"She's much better than a while back, but there's lots of side effects like vomiting, and she's lost weight, so it's one step forward, two steps back," Ms Laidlaw said.
"The high dose chemotherapy is pretty rough on them. It destroys the gut lining so it's tough on her little tummy and means she doesn't tolerate food and needs extra support, so sometimes when we are out of hospital we still have to stay nearby."
