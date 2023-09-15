An award-winning Wendouree bakery has been left short-crusted on a technicality.
J&M Catering almost achieved the double-crown with their traditional pastie, taking out the Bakers' Association of Australia title ahead of The Official Great Aussie Pie Competition.
Only they were disqualified, after winning The Official Aussie Pie Competition's pastie title, for a rule not picked up by the judges.
Turns out, J&M Catering's offering was deemed a Cornish pastie, using shortcrust pastry instead of puff and crimping the top instead of the pastie's side.
The title-winning result still stands in the Bakers' Association awards and the pastie has still been deemed gold standard in The Official Aussie Pie Competition.
This was a sour note to a strong showing for the business, best known as Shop 49 Pies, taking home gold awards for their pork and apricot sausage rolls and butter chicken along with five silvers and two bronze.
J&M Catering boss Mark Batchelor said it was shattering and embarrassing news about the title but you had to follow the rules.
"We're still very, very proud," Mr Batchelor said.
"My team made a great effort ... we don't want to claim something we didn't properly win."
This comes in the same week Inglenook Dairy has been declared cream of the crop in the Australian Fine Food Awards.
Inglenook Dairy won best in class and a gold medal for its cream along with golds for its full cream, cream on top and low-fat milks.
The Dunnstown-based business also won two silver for butters and a bronze for Greek yoghurt.
Meanwhile, Pyrenees Premium Cuts topped the Australian Charcuterie Excellence Awards for a kabana pulled out of the Avoca display case in a last-minute dash to enter the competition.
This comes in another hectic period for the butchery, which has finished renovations on its Ararat store while also setting up a shop in nearby Stawell.
Pyrenees Premium Cuts co-owner Hayley Collicoat said to have the best kabana in Australia meant so much when traditionally the business had always done so well in small goods.
"Our industry is changing from having just fresh meats to more gourmet and unless you have the versatility to offer pre-cooked meals or fermenting, it is hard as a small business," Ms Collicoat said.
"...I honestly think all the locally sourced produce and making it as traditionally as we can these days makes the difference. We still mix our kabana by hand. It's going back to basic butchering skill sets.
"This one we literally pulled out of the display case in Avoca and sent it off. We had been so under the pump and under-staffed...It is exactly what you would get whenever you come into the shop."
There were 25 gold-standard winners in the kabana category.
Pyrenees Premium Cuts claimed four gold, three silver and one bronze in the awards.
Ballarat's Salt Kitchen Charcuterie also captured a gold with its Wagyu Bresada in the air dried/cured smallgoods category and bronze for its teardrop ham.
Irish-Australian chef Colin Frassnidge, best known from his time as a My Kitchen Rules judge, was on the judging panel.
