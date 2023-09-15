It might be a bit smoky out near Victoria Park in Newington, with a controlled burn.
Roads within Victoria Park will be closed from 9am until approximately 5.30pm Saturday, September 16 during the burn.
The CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria warn there might be some smoke for a few days after the burn, but it will be monitored.
CFA have also advised the surrounding roads might have some low visibility due to smoke.
The roads around Victoria Park include Sturt Street and Gillies Street South.
It is also important for people driving in the area to obey all traffic signs and instructions from fire agency crews near the burn area.
The planned area is around 22-hectares and is aimed at controlling the land area through fuel reduction.
The burn will also promote regeneration of native grasslands.
Ideal weather is needed for controlled burns which Ballarat has seen over the past few days.
If you are keen to get out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend, there is plenty on in Ballarat besides heading out to Victoria Park.
Ballarat International Foto Biennale has lots of different activities running.
Visit Lisa Roet's Golden Monkey on Lydiard Street and put yourself into your own picture, and take a walk through town to find photographic galleries in laneways, in buildings, in cafes and restaurants, and other unexpected places.
Pop Con is also being held on Saturday, September 16 at Barkley Square which celebrates all things popular culture.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.