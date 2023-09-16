CHFL grand final: Springbank, Gordon players in profile

Central Highlands Football League senior grand final players in profile:
1-ANDREW CHALLIS (coach)
On-baller
2023 - 14 games (3 goals)
2022 - grand final
2-MATT LAKEY
2023 - 17 games (5 goals)
2022 - grand final
3 -TODD FINCO
2023 - 18 games (34 goals)
2022 - grand final
4-HARRY TWAITS
2023 - 17 games (7 goals)
2022 - grand final
5-KIERAN MAHER
2023 - 14 games (3 goals)
2022 - grand final
7-JUSTIN SIMPSON
2023 - 11 games (4 goals)
2022 - grand final
9-BRANT HAINTZ
2023 - 16 games (19 goals)
First year with Tigers (from St Joseph's)
11-JOEL MAHER
2023 - 13 games (17 goals)'
2022 - grand final
12-JAMES THOMPSON
2023 - 18 games (16 goals)
2022 - grand final
14-CHRIS QUINLAN
2023 - 9 games (9 goals)
2022 - grand final
15-PAT GLANFORD
2023 - 16 games (1 goal)
2022 - grand final
16-BRETT MAHER
2023 - 16 games (6 goals)
2022 - grand final
18-JAMES CURRAN
2023 - 14 games (5 goals)
First year with Tigers (from North Ballarat)
24-SHANNON DONEGAN
2023 - 17 games (19 goals)
2022 - grand final
27-STEPHEN STAUNTON
2023 - 9 games (25 goals)
2022 - grand final
28-ISAAC PERTZEL
2023 - 18 games
2022 - grand final
29-DYLAN SHELLEY
2023 - 11 games (16 goals)
2022 - grand final
33-FLETCHER TOOSE
2023 - 13 games (3 goals)
First year with Tigers (from North Ballarat)
35-JARROD CURRAN
2023 - 16 games (2 goals)
First year with Tigers (from North Ballarat)
59-BILLY HANRAHAN
2023 - 11 games
2022 - Springbank under-18s
63-KIERAN KENNEDY
2023 - 15 games
2022 - grand final
74-JACK SIMPSON
2023 - 10 games (6 goals)
First year with Tigers (from North Ballarat)
1-TYE MURPHY
2023 - 11 games (3 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
2-GERARD CLIFFORD
2023 - 11 games
2022 - Eagles premiership
4-BILLY GRIFFiTHS
2023 - 15 games (17 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
5-DYLAN ANDERSON
2023 - 9 games) (1 goal)
2022 - Gordon under-18s
6-MATTHEW HOY
2023 - 16 games (3 goals)
2022 - 14 games. - not selected for grand final
7-ADAM TOOHEY (coach)
2023 - 17 games (66 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
8-CONNOR ASCOUGH
2023 - 17 games (33 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
9-JAYMES GORMAN
2023 - 11 games (5 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
10-ROHAN CLAMPIT
2023 - 17 games (2 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
11-MARK GUNNELL
2023 - 15 games
2022 - Eagles premiership
13-ETHAN CRACKEL
2023 - 15 games (6 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
14-LUKE GUNNELL
2023 - 3 games (1 goal)
2022 - Eagles premiership
15-MICK NOLAN
2023 - 12 games (10 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
16-JORDAN CLAMPIT
2023 - 13 games (10 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
19-JESSI LAMPI
2023 - 16 games (8b goals)
First year with Eagles (from Maiden Gully YCW)
21-MACAULEY GRIFFITHS
2023 - 18 games (13 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
22-ZACK RYAN
2023 - 14 games ( goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
23-BEN FRAZER
2022 - 17 games (9 goals)
2023 - Eagles premiership
26-SAM GRIFFITHS
2023 - 16 games (4 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
30-BRENDAN SUTCLIFFE
2023 - 12 games (20 goals)
2022 Eagles premiership
34-BEN SCHILTZ
2023 - 11 games (6 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
52-HARRY BIGGS
2023 - 16 games (3 goals)
2022 - Eagles premiership
