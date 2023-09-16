The Courier
Hundreds gather at Barkly Square for PopCon 2023

Alison Foletta
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 11:02am
Whether your into gaming, anime, movies, or comic books - there was something for everyone at PopCon 2023.

