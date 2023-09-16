For a team which has always been thereabouts, it's remarkable that heading into Saturday's Central Highlands Netball League A Grade grand final that Learmonth had won just one premiership, back in 2018.
On Saturday, the queens of the Lakies finally had their coronation, with a hard-fought eight-goal win over a more-than-worthy opponent in Daylesford.
Heading into the grand final Learmonth had everything on the line. An unbeaten season beckoned for Jordan O'Keefe's team and the pressure was very much on the long-time coach after the B Grade had earlier scored a big win.
Not at any stage, until perhaps the final three minutes, did Learmonth look safe as Daylesford pressed and pressed, but in the end it couldn't quite get through the tough, disciplined Lakies side who were determined they would not let this one slip.
With skipper Kaitlyn Sutton leading from the front with a best-on-court display at centre, Claire Blower simply unflappable under the post and goal keeper Kirby Knight holding her own in goal keeper against the powerful Peta Fay, Learmonth held firm to win 50-42.
The Lakies went into the contest with just eight fit players after the loss of wing defence Kailtyn Balazic to a ruptured achilles last week, but remarkably given the hot and windy weather, finished the stronger of the two sides.
Learmonth opened up strongly taking a five-goal lead at the first change, but Daylesford started to throw its team around in the second quarter and reduced the lead to just two at the half-time break as an upset looked very much on the cards.
The teams traded goals for most of the third quarter, the Bulldogs on a number of occasions getting to within one goal, but a series of turnovers late in the term proved to be key to the contest as Learmonth took a seven-goal lead at the last change.
The tough battle continued in the last quarter, but Learmonth was able to maintain its advantage throughout, finally holding on for a tough win.
Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe admitted to a few sleepless night during the week, saying he had found it hard to distance his team from the hype of the match.
"Right now, it's more a relief than a celebration," he said straight after the match.
"Last year the result was pretty obvious, this week has been a really tough one. All the years and times we've been in finals, and grand finals, and trying to ignore the outside noise was really hard.
"We've got a squad of 10, one was away, one got injured last week, and today is the first time that seven of them have won a grand final. Our approach to it was a lot more subdued.
MORE GRAND FINAL COVERAGE
"We've got so many wonderful stories, we have two players in the team today that have only ever played two seasons, I'm so fortunate to have the right people around. It's not about us dominating all season, we have done it the hard way, it's been no easy feat."
O'Keefe said he had concerns at half time, but just hoped his side would know how to get the job done when it mattered most.
"Coming in to today that was the biggest concern, our ability to withstand that heat and knowing we didn't have a bench, you could see it on their faces they were struggling," he said.
Daylesford coach Carly Post said she could not have been more proud of her team's performance.
"They gave it everything," she said. "Learmonth is a top-tier team, they are the benchmark, they've gone through the season undefeated, it was always going to be hard.
"I'm just so proud of the girls, we've never played finals, we wanted to have a crack. They are a team that know how to win, I thought we might be able to come back at them, but you have to hand it to Jordan, he's a master coach.
"We gave it everything, we're still the second best in the league and I couldn't be more prouder of this group."
