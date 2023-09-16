It was a big day for Learmonth and coach Jordan O'Keefe, who helped steer his B Grade side to a victory over Clunes, just minutes before he mastered an A Grade premiership victory.
This game always looked the most likely for the Lakies in terms of premiership wins, but they took a long time to get going, with Clunes slamming home the first five goals of the match as Learmonth struggled to master the early conditions.
But gradually the Lakies found their touch, with Georgia Godson leading the charge from centre in a best-on-court display.
They got back on level terms at the first break and then started to hit their form. They opened up an eight-goal lead at half-time, nine at the last change and then finished off in outstanding form with 17 goals to six, to win by 20 in the biggest margin of the day.
After the A Grade success, O'Keefe paid tribute to the whole club and how they had come together to secure two wins on the biggest day of all.
He said the premiership success didn't compare to 2018.
"In 2018, I felt it felt like our time then, but this time we had so many other variables that were making things difficult," he said.
"I'm an extremely passionate person, I take the blows as hard as anyone, I had some doubters speak to me throughout the week, we needed to change the plan and execute the game and we did that so well, to win both A and B Grade, undefeated it's an amazing achievement."
It's a rare occasion that Buninyong doesn't take away some silverware from a CFNL season and it was the case again as it powered away to a strong win over Learmonth in the C Grade grand final.
Centre Milly McPherson made it back-to-back best on court medal wins as the Bombers delivered the goods in an emphatic 36-19 win.
While only four goals separated the sides at half-time, Buninyong always looked to be in control of the contest and gradually pulled away on the scoreboard, conceding just six goals in total in the second half.
In a game that was dominated by a tricky northerly wind, the Bombers made the most of the conditions to win well.
Buninyong goal keeper Emily Jaeschke said the conditions made for some hard work out on the court.
"It was great to be a defender today, the whole game was difficult, I don't know, I think it might be easier to play in rain," she said.
"It's my first grand final we've got some here that have done back-to-back today and Milly has gone back-to-back in the medal too.
"B Grade finished in the prelim, A Grade made the finals, so this is great for the club in terms of the young ones coming up, I think we're going to be a very strong club going forward.
"I think the whole commitment of the senior squad is the key to our success as a club. Today we've got all the A and B Grade girls here supporting us and also the Buninyong community, we're all up and about, we're absolutely rapt."
When the Central Highlands Netball League introduced a D Grade competition for the first time this season, it was designed to give an opportunity for more players to remain in the game.
For Gordon, a team generally made-up of veterans, up to the age of 52, a chance to take a first ever title was worth the wait, for some, more than three decades.
Throughout the year, Gordon has looked the strongest of the new competition and they proved themselves worthy premiers with a strong 31-18 win over Rokewood-Corindhap.
It was a game the Eagles dominated from the start, taking a six-goal lead at half-time before powering away with six of the last seven goals to win well. Goal shooter Dayle Bird a worthy recipient of the best-on-court medal.
Coach Sally Eastwood found it hard to hold back the tears after the win.
"It was very emotional, it means everything to us," she said. "We've had a couple of girls, myself included, who have played for well over 30 years for Gordon.
"We've come from the bottom of the ladder, gone away, come back, it's a team of mums, it's an amazing feeling, I've never felt like this before."
Eastwood paid tribute to the league for giving as many women an opportunity to play as it could.
"I think they wouldn't have been able to hit the C Grade with all the commitment that's required," she said.
"So D Grade gave us all a chance to come back without the pressure, it's an amazing opportunity for everybody.
"We weren't sure going into the season, every club fielded a different type of D Grade side, some had very young sides, we had from ages 21 to 52, we had 13 goals in a roster so each week was a bit different.
"I thought the top four were really tight and close, the finals were most definitely our most difficult games. It's absolutely worth 30 years, I never thought I'd see a premiership, we're going to celebrate tonight."
Hepburn has staged a remarkable comeback, hitting the final five goals of the Under-17s grand final to deny Skipton 29-27.
It makes it back-to-back success for Hepburn, who seemed gone for all money when it trailed by three goals with just a couple of minutes on the clock.
But a series of turnovers, and more importantly, some accurate shots as Hepburn took the lead inside the last minute, then made the most of its centre pass to score right on the buzzer.
Hepburn goal shooter Ellie Shiell held her nerve in the final stages, calmly slotting home the winning goals.
The match was full of momentum shifts. Skipton looked the stronger at the end of the first three quarters after Hepburn had made runs at them early in the second and third quarter. But in the last quarter, it was the Burra who were the stronger in the hot conditions.
For Skipton, it was another heartbreak after just losing to the same side in the decider last season
Hepburn coach Mick Tranter said he was almost lost for words.
"Brilliant, wasn't it?" he said. "It was just really, really impressive, great skills from everyone.
"We just couldn't find our own feet, they just shut us down at every opportunity, but the girls kept fighting and fighting, it was guts and determination that kept them battling.
"The girls won the under-15s last season as well, it's back-to-back for a couple of them. It's all about keeping them now and developing them for the future of the club."
Goaler Sophie Kennedy has led the way as Springbank celebrated a victory in the under-15s grand final, too strong for Hepburn.
The Tigers won by eight goals, setting up the win with a dominant first quarter where they restricted the Burra to just two goals, taking a seven-goal advantage.
Kennedy was unstoppable under the ring in the first half, playing as goal shooter before switching to goal attack in the second half.
After the initial first-quarter surge, Hepburn hung in with the Tigers, but never quite threatened to get close enough to give Springbank cause for concern.
Springbank coach Emma Lewis said the strong start was always the plan, but she was thrilled that her young side had managed to put it into practice.
"It's really exciting for the netball club to get a side in, this team is now premiers and champions, they've gone through undefeated," she said.
"This team was very unlucky when COVID hit that they didn't get to play in that finals season when they had to cancel the season, so it's a great opportunity for this group to come out and play some final.
"It's very exciting to know that we'll have these girls coming through the senior ranks in years to come."
In a history-making day, Daylesford won its first ever netball premiership, holding off a determined challenge from Gordon to win 23-20 in the under-13s decider.
It was the first quarter that ultimately proved the difference in the contest with the Bulldogs jumping out to an early three-goal advantage, and it was a lead they would never surrender over the final three quarters.
The two sides went goal-for-goal from that point on, with Daylesford never once giving up the lead.
Goal attack Caitlin Leonard was named best-on-court for an all-round performance under the net. Whenever Gordon threatened, she was able to hit the crucial shot when it mattered most.
Bulldogs coach Kyra Winduss said it was a thrilling achievement for the club to take its first ever title with its youngest team.
"It could have been anyone's game, Gordon has been amazing all year, but I'm so proud of my girls for stepping up when it mattered, they just played their hearts out," she said.
"It's an honour to be able to win this for the club. The club has been behind these girls for so many years and we've worked so hard to get our netball strong.
"Its so amazing to be able to bring that home for the first time."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.