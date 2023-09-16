The Couriersport
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHNL premiers share the spoils on grand final day

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

B GRADE - Learmonth overcome slow start to win big

Learmonth's B Grade premiership team. Picture by Kate Healy
Learmonth's B Grade premiership team. Picture by Kate Healy

It was a big day for Learmonth and coach Jordan O'Keefe, who helped steer his B Grade side to a victory over Clunes, just minutes before he mastered an A Grade premiership victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.