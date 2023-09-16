North Ballarat is through to the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final after a dominant performance against East Point in Saturday's preliminary final.
The Roosters left City Oval with a 41-point victory as Brendan McCartney's side looks ahead to a date with Darley.
The wind was at its Ballarat best as the Roosters piled on five goals to none with the breeze behind them in the opening term.
East Point failed to convert in the second quarter, managing just five behinds, as the Roos faced an almighty 35-point deficit at half time.
The day was made even worse for the Roos as Merrett was dealt a red card for a headbutt on Tom Bromley-Lynch 20 minutes into the second quarter, meaning the outgoing playing coach was forced to coach on from the sidelines.
The Roos, who were held goalless to half time, remained goalless throughout the third term before finally breaking through in the fourth quarter as they chased a 56-point margin.
North Ballarat's VFL-listed forwards in Jamie Quick and Sam Glover combined for seven goals, while midfielder Riley Polkinghorne finished with two goals for the first time since round two.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said Saturday was one of his side's best performances all year.
"We got a bit of a whack for how we played last week but today we were able to get the ball to more dangerous spots," McCartney said.
"Our territory game was really good, it was probably the best role-playing game from our side."
McCartney said it was a good game to take into Saturday's grand final.
"Both us and Darley will take things out of the semi final but next Saturday is a completely different game," he said.
It will be McCartney's first appearance in a BFNL grand final since taking over as senior coach of the Roosters.
For opposing coach Jackson Merrett, Saturday's result brought an end to his time as playing coach at East Point.
His Roos were the Cinderella story of the finals campaign with shock wins against last year's grand finalists in Sebastopol and Melton before ultimately falling to North Ballarat.
"At the start of the year we were tipped by many to be the biggest sliders because we hadn't signed any recruits and had lost some players," Merrett said.
"I'm super proud of the boys' achievements, we played 21 blokes 20-or-under and averaged 10 players under 20 years of age throughout the finals.
"The experience those younger players got can only hold the club in good stead going forward."
Merrett signs off as East Point playing coach with back-to-back finals campaigns.
Darley and North Ballarat will go head-to-head in both football and netball grand finals at City Oval on Saturday.
The senior football begins at 2.30pm.
North Ballarat 5.1 6.4 9.9 10.12 (72)
East Point 0.0 0.5 0.7 3.13 (31)
GOALS: North Ballarat: J.Quick 4, S.Glover 3, R.Polkinghorne 2, J.Riding 1; East Point: B.Whittaker 1, J.Toulmin 1, L.Canny 1
BEST: North Ballarat: J.Quick, S.McCartin, H.Loader, J.Sparkman, N.Troon; East Point: C.Lovig, T.Conlan, M.Johnston, J.Taylor, L.Howard, J.Dodd
