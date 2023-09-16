Gordon is the 2023 Central Highlands Football League premier for the second year in a row.
The Eagles stunned Springbank for the second season running - thumping the Tigers by 57 points in the grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Gordon is the eighth team to complete back-to-back premierships in the CHFL.
The Adam Toohey-coached Gordon had one hand on the premiership cup when it led by 29 points at half-time and its keeping when it went to the last change 48 points in front.
The partying official began when defender Harry Biggs kicked Eagles' 12th goal of the day in the last term, with every Gordon players getting to him the celebrate the moment.
Springbank went into the grand final with 15 consecutive wins behind him, but struggled from the outset.
The Tigers had a handy breeze at its back in the opening term after winning the toss, but was quickly on the back foot.
Springbank was still close enough when Todd Finco kicked its second goal seven minutes into the second quarter, but the Tigers add another until Finco was again on target four minutes into the last quarter.
In the meantime Gordon kicked eight majors and the match was gone.
Gordon's defence anchored the victory, with Mark Gunnell, Sam Griffiths and Gerard Clifford sending the Eagles intercept mark tally off the charts to deny Springbank spearheads Stephen Staunton and Todd Finco the opportunities need to keep the Tigers in the game.
Staunton did not kick a goal and was forced to spend extended time in the ruck when Pat Glanford ran out of steam.
Springbank's usually potent midfield also struggled.
Billy Griffiths led Gordon in attack with four goals to secure the best-on-ground medal.
Griffiths was at his menacing best, also creating opportunities in a contest in which goals were hard to come by early.
Gordon 2.2 6.6 9.8 13.13 (91)
Springbank 1.1 2.1 2.2 5.4 (34)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Griffiths 4, C.Ascough 3, A.Toohey 2, M.Griffiths 1, J.Clampit 1, H.Biggs 1, B.Sutcliffe 1; Springbank: T.Finco 2, C.Quinlan 1, D.Shelley 1, J.Thompson 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Griffiths, J.Clampit, L.Gunnell, S.Griffiths, C.Ascough, L.Gunnell. Springbank: D.Shelley, C.Quinlan, J.Curran, B.Haintz, J.Maher, H.Twaits
SPRINGBANK was a multiple premier winning the reserves in convincing fashion against Newlyn and downing Rokewood-Corindhap in the under-18s.
Rokewood-Corindhap had the better of the under-15s over Springbank - giving the Grasshoppers their first CHFL flag at any level.
RESERVES
Springbank 3.0 6.4 7.7 10.11 (71)
Newlyn 1.0 1.0 2.0 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Springbank: C.Ronan 3, A.Grace 3, Z.Kennedy 1, R.Maher 1, A.Svaljek 1, S.Baldwin 1; Newlyn: L.Shaw 3, W.Lund 1
BEST - Springbank: C.Ronan, J.Mahar, P.Simpson, R.Maher, F.Donegan, A.Svaljek; Newlyn: B.Slater, W.Mesley, L.Allen, C.Long, L.Shaw, A.Rofe
UNDER-18
Springbank 4.3 4.4 7.8 8.9 (57)
Rokewood-Corindhap 0.0 3.3 4.4 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Springbank: C.Greene 2, J.Bawden 2, T.Buckland 2, C.McEldrew 1, J.Gregory 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Walton 1, S.Sounness 1, D.Jones 1, T.Boots 1
BEST - Springbank: A.Geyle, J.Lamanna, T.Walshe, J.McManus, H.Carey, S.Duggan; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Stephens, Z.Attard, C.Walton, K.Dark, T.Boots, T.Kirby
UNDER-15
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.4 2.5 5.8 6.9 (45)
Springbank 0.0 2.2 2.3 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: Z.Dark 2, J.Mcintosh 2, J.Plier 2; Springbank: R.Simpson 2, J.Phelps 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: B.Bedggood, F.Russell, S.Miles, E.Walters, R.Anwyl, Z.Dark; Springbank: M.Kinniburgh, F.Toose, E.Duke, Z.Kamal-Haywood, R.Pritchard, J.Spencer
