Behind the scenes: grassroots footy at its best

Did you go to the local footy on Saturday? Thousands of spectators filled Mars Stadium to watch the Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League grand finals.
The Courier has always played a strong role in reporting country footy across the Ballarat region and it's still an incredibly important part of what we do.
We've evolved from previews and reviews of the game for the next day's printed newspaper, to today's coverage, involving live blogs in real time, video on social media and capturing all the action and the social atmosphere, in our popular photo galleries.
The Courier has been live streaming games for the past couple of years, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment.
Yesterday's senior's game between Springbank and Gordon was called by The Courier's expert commentators, David Brehaut and Edward Holland, supported by Brad Macgowan, co-coach of Rokewood-Corindhap. Live commentary is another example of how our footy coverage has evolved for the digital era.
Together with sports reporter Greg Gliddon, who also covers netball, the team spend hours reporting on and analysing the games each week, speaking to players and coaches across the leagues.
David Brehaut, who recently notched up 25 years, is widely known and respected for his knowledge and opinions on local sport.
Our photographers Adam Trafford, Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence are also well-known around the footy grounds, shooting games throughout the season.
Adam, a former AFL photographer, has incredible passion for football photography. The fog photo of Springbank players leaving the field in foggy weather while playing Dunnstown in June, is just one example.
Digital journalist Adam Spencer is on the tools as well, packaging digital content each week into live streams and replays, along with galleries and other content.
There's something to be said about the way local footy unites whole communities.
Yesterday's live stream and the atmosphere captured in our photos and videos, highlights that.
For our readers, coverage of local footy is vital and we know it keeps them coming back throughout the footy season. And, when the season is over, we've got plenty more great content planned.
If you didn't watch yesterday's game, check out the live stream. It's well worth the replay and watching some of our footage across Facebook and Instagram.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
