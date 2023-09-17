The Courier
Indigenous Voice to Parliament supporters rally in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 17 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:18am
About 1000 people have joined a Ballarat walk to support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, one of scores of similar events held across the country.

