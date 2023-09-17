About 1000 people have joined a Ballarat walk to support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, one of scores of similar events held across the country.
For some of the strong Ballarat crowd, including Megan Tucker and daughter Mia, 8 months, the Walk for Yes event marked the first time they had attended a political rally or event.
"I feel strongly about supporting the yes campaign and wanted to come out to show our support," she said. "For me it's about showing that we support the Indigenous community, we want to listen to them and help the systemic issues facing our community - this is a small step," she said.
Walkers of all ages took part in the Ballarat march, which travelled from the Sturt Street Gardens between Doveton and Dawson streets, to Alfred Deakin Place in Camp Street.
Australians will go to the ballot box on Saturday, October 14 and will be asked whether they want to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by enshrining an Indigenous consultative body in the constitution.
Ms Tucker said she had lots of conversation with friends, family and community members who were not as strongly in the "yes camp" as she was.
"A lot of people are not necessarily putting in the work to get an education ... to understand what the constitutional amendment means," she said.
Stuart Walsh, who has been manning street stalls each weekend to support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, said the response in Ballarat had been overwhelmingly positive.
"I just feel like it's a very modest proposal, a small step forward that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders should have a say in how they are government. It's their country, stolen from them ... at leas they should have some say across legislation that affects them," Mr Walsh said.
Chez Dichiera, a member of the Buninyong for Yes group, said it was the first time he had marched since the anti Vietnam War rallies of the 1970s.
"I'm just passionate about fairness and inclusion and to even up the imbalance - Aboriginal people haven't had a fair go since colonisation," Mr Dichiera said.
"(The march) has surpassed my expectations. I would have thought there would be a couple of hundred people but there were probably 1000 people, everyone is really upbeat and positive ... and there's a good cross section of people."
With less than one month to go until Australians vote in their first referendum in 24 years, prime minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated the "yes" campaign will continue to remain positive.
After another bruising week in federal parliament, which Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney admitted took a personal toll, voice supporters hope clear air without sitting weeks will contribute to their success.
Mr Albanese said the 'yes' campaign would continue its strategy of positivity to promote the voice as an opportunity to recognise Indigenous people and listen to them.
"What we need to do to secure a vote for 'yes' is to continue to run a positive campaign," he said.
"We will continue to present this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lift up this and future generations and to close the gap."
Prominent 'no' campaigner Warren Mundine said the nation needed to "recognise the good and bad" of colonisation but should not let it continue to capture the national psyche.
"You cannot go on forever saying that colonisation ... is going to stop us from doing things, is going to stop us from improving our lives and keep us in poverty," he told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.
"We've got to recognise the problems of the past, we've got to talk about our history factually.
"But at the same time, we have to move forward, if we do not move forward, then we're stuck in history."
Mr Mundine pointed to prominent Indigenous Australians such as himself and academic and activist Marcia Langton as examples that Indigenous people were able to succeed.
He said the largest gap was not between black and white, but between cities and people living in remote and regional Australia.
Mr Mundine also said a 'no' vote would pave the path to a treaty with First Nations people as "that's when the real work starts" instead of having what he calls another layer of bureaucracy with the voice.
He said a treaty would allow the nation to "move on and ... face the reality that there are 26 million other people in this country who have come here and helped build this country".
He also stood firm in his calls to change the date of Australia Day.
