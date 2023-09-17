Gordon has joined a select group with back-to-back Central Highlands Football League senior premierships.
The Eagles became only the eighth team to capture a flag in two consecutive seasons since the competition was formed in 1979, with a 57-point demolition of Springbank in the grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Ballan was the first in 1980-81, followed by Hepburn (1985-86), Beaufort (1995-96), Dunnstown (1998-99), Springbank (2000-01), Hepburn (2004-05) and Springbank (2015-16).
While the Tigers have achieved it twice, they would give anything for just one flag right now after tasting grand final defeat at the hands of Gordon twice in as many years.
The Eagles will now set themselves to become the first to secure a hat-trick of CHFL premierships.
Although Saturday's margin was a long way short of the biggest in the competition this year, it was the most emphatic win by any team.
Springbank went into the game chasing a 16th-straight win, but was on the back foot for most of the day.
Gordon appeared to get into the Tigers' heads.
The brand of play which delivered Springbank the minor premiership was nowhere to be seen, totally eluding it and allowing Gordon to shape the game exactly how it wanted.
Gordon looked better drilled from the outset, holding its structures together in an expected hectic start.
Springbank had a handy breeze at its back, so when it went to the first break trailing by seven points, the signs were worrying.
Despite struggling to get its game going, when Todd Finco kicked the Tigers' second goal at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter to close the deficit to two points, there was hope they might be able to springboard from there.
Unfortunately for Springbank, it did not add another goal until four minutes into the last quarter when Finco bobbed up again.
In the meantime, Gordon had added eight more and the premiership was in the Eagles' keeping.
Gordon led by 29 points at half-time. This was not unassailable, but everything pointed to the game getting out of reach.
The Eagles took away any doubt in the third to skip away by 48 points and from then on there was nothing Springbank could do other than play out time.
Springbank did add three late goals, but there was no taking away the pain as it watched Adam Toohey and Gerard Clifford raise the premiership cup.
Download The Courier app for easier to read articles. I'm throwing my professionalism out the window for this footer because with the grand final looming, trust me, it's so much better on the app. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.