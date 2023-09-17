Springbank felt confident going into Saturday's Central Highlands Football League grand final against Gordon.
They had every right to be.
Coach Andrew Challis and his charges felt the lessons learnt in last year's grand final loss to the Eagles had them well placed to turn the tables.
They could not have hoped for a better season and final build up to the premiership decider with an in-form midfield and players with the ability to trigger quick movement - something needed on Mars Stadium.
However, just as it happened a year earlier, the Tigers failed to fire with a 57-point defeat the result.
For whatever the reasons, the Springbank midfield struggled to get their hands on the football and when they did they constantly ran into a brick wall, better known as the Gordon back line.
Brant Haintz battled, combined impressively with ruckman Pat Glanford to get his share of clearances.
Unfortunately, Glanford ran out of steam in the second half and was also tried at full forward in an effort to provide some spark in attack.
This forced key forward Stephen Staunton and Dylan Shelley into makeshift ruck roles and all this did was further play into the hands of Gordon.
James Thompson and Joel Maher had their moments, and Chris Quinlan did all he could to lift the Tigers as a high forward in the third quarter, but producing strong four-quarter efforts proved beyond them in the face of constant pressure from the likes of Tye Murphy, Jessie Lampi and Zack Ryan.
It was just one of those days for the Springbank running brigade, with the pity that it happened on the most important day of the season.
The loss highlighted Springbank's biggest need in the off-season will be another key forward to help out Todd Finco and Stephen Staunton.
With the Tigers struggling to get the football to them, it was a struggle to score as two goals to three-quarter-time reinforced.
This is not about recruiting for the week-to-week home-and-away challenges, this is all about ensuring another visit to Mars Stadium on grand final day does not go off the rails again.
There were many times Finco was needed on the ball - a task he is accustomed to and almost landed him the CHFL best and fairest this season.
When he did venture up the ground though, the holes opened up in attack and the Gordon defence was able to do as it liked.
