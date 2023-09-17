There is a statistic that Gordon places right at the top of its key performance indicators, above the more traditional plays.
That's intercept marks.
The Eagles' emphatic win over Springbank in Saturday's CHFL grand final reinforces why.
Intercept marks in defence were largely the foundations of the victory, with every player in defence taking their share.
Coach Adam Toohey said it was all about pressure.
"We talk about pressure at the source. That's our number one focus. They guys amplified that out there today. They were relentless, hunting the ball and, in turn, forcing turnovers.
"Even when they (Springbank) were clear, the perceived pressure impacted."
Toohey said while every player who took the field was enormous, there were also another 15 who played in the seniors during the season who had an important part in the premiership.
He said it was also personally a big moment for him, having taken on the added responsibility of coaching alone.
Toohey said having his wife Jaye, parents and brother Jack, who travelled from Canada to see the game, there with him made it all the more special.
