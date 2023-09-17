Police are investigating the circumstances of two fatal accidents on the region's roads across the weekend.
Emergency services were called to reports of a two car collision on Nerowrie Road, between Parwan South Road and Bucklers Road, at Parwan, near Bacchus Marsh, about 10.10am Sunday.
As a result of the head-on accident, one car tipped onto its side.
The driver of one of the vehicles, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene while a female passenger in the same vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two children who were in the back seat were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier, a man died on Saturday evening in a crash on the Daylesford-Trentham Road in Lyonville, south east of Daylesford.
Police said the male driver, and sole occupant, was believed to have lost control and crashed into a tree just after 5pm on September 16.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
The two deaths bring the road toll to 213 lives lost this year on roads across the state - compared with 172 lives at the same point last year.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information of either accident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
