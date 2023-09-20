More than 120 nurses, social workers and pharmacists from overseas have been recruited to work in Ballarat as part of a Grampians Health international recruitment campaign.
Since March 2022 the health service has advertised overseas for a range of roles to bolster its local workforce that is experiencing staff shortages amid a larger national skilled work shortage particularly among nurses.
As a result of the 18 month recruitment campaign, 89 nurses have already started work in Ballarat in a variety of specialties including medical/surgical wards, aged care, cath lab, dialysis, emergency department (ED), ICU, rehabilitation, specialist clinics, operating suite, and mental health.
A further 33 nurses have signed to start on and are expected to start work in Ballarat in the coming months.
Nurse Michael Wei is one of the newcomers to Grampians Health, having moved from New Zealand in June to become community care manager at the PS Hobson aged care home.
He and his wife had been looking for a change and before the COVID pandemic were considering coming to Australia to further her career as an accountant.
The pandemic halted their plans and Mr Wei continued in his job as a health manager in a New Zealand prison.
While on a holiday in Australia earlier this year the couple visited Ballarat and fell in love with the city and its history, so on their return home to Lake Taupo on New Zealand's North Island he decided to search for a job here.
"I nailed down my job search to Ballarat and found a Grampians Health advertisement come up with relocation support so I applied," he said.
Having worked as a nurse in aged care early in his career he was confident stepping into his new job in Ballarat.
"I was quite confident coming back back to aged care, learning what I need to learn for Australian regulations, standards and legislation ... there is a lot of commonality," Mr Wei said.
Mr Wei said he had received lots of support from members of his team and managers at PS Hobson as he settled into his new role.
"There are challenging days ... just like any other job but I have to say I really like that every day is different and working with residents certainly, always for me, is meaningful and reminds me about why I first became a nurse in New Zealand working in a residential care facility," he said.
His only concern about the move is Australia's dangerous wildlife.
"We did a lot of hiking in New Zealand without having to worry about snakes crossing our way, not I'm a bit hesitant here," he said.
The Grampians Health international recruitment campaign has also netted two pharmacists for Ballarat Base Hospital, who will next year have a new workplace when the new pharmacy in the Central Energy Plant building on Drummond Street is completed as part of the first stage of building works of the $596 million hospital redevelopment.
Two social workers from the UK and Singapore have also been secured and will soon start work in Ballarat to support patients.
Currently across all Grampians Health sites there are about 130 job vacancies, the majority in nursing services, mental health services and allied health.
"Our goal, as enshrined in our Strategic Services Plan, is to deliver high-quality, safe and accessible care to regional communities and that starts with strengthening our workforce capacity and capability to meet future demand in the communities we serve," Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Wood said.
The recruitment campaign has also delivered more than 45 staff for Grampians Health's other sites at Horsham, Dimboola, Edenhope and Stawell.
"Even as healthcare workforce recruitment remains a challenge nationally and globally, we're pleased to make some headway in further bolstering our workforce," Ms Woods said.
"However, global recruitment is not the only way we're pursuing. We are also looking to fill gaps in our workforce through paid training and professional development opportunities for existing staff."
