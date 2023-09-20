The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Grampians Health recruits more than 120 overseas nurses to Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 120 nurses, social workers and pharmacists from overseas have been recruited to work in Ballarat as part of a Grampians Health international recruitment campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.