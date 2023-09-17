Darley has claimed the BFNL Junior Netball 17 and under seniors premiership after a thrilling come from behind victory over Redan.
The Devils scored 11 goals to three in the last quarter to win 35 -32, and upset a Redan side which had lost just one match in 2023.
They were led by best on court goal shooter Ella Closter who was flawless in attack, scoring nine of her 30 goals in the final term.
After an even first half, Redan took control of the match in the third term with 15 goals, which appeared to give them the momentum going into the final quarter.
Goal attack Ella Litras was excellent for Redan, scoring nine goals in the quarter, and unpicking the Darley defence at every opportunity.
But, Redan were unable to hold onto their 29-24 three quarter time lead, as fast finishing Darley hit the lead with about three minutes left on the clock.
Darley co-coach Kirsrty Wright said it took 'belief' for the team to get over the line after trailing at the final break.
"We just told them to keep their head in the game, keep fighting, not to give up, play their game, and they did," she said.
"[It was their] best [performance] this year, without a doubt. Redan was our benchmark, so to do that today was amazing."
Wright said the sides enjoyed a friendly rivalry, after Darley previously lost to Redan twice during the season, including an 11 goal defeat in the semi-final on September 3.
She said it was amazing to get a win with the group before many of them moved into the senior age groups next year.
It was a bittersweet day for Darley, who's 17 and under reserve team also came close to clinching the premiership, but lost to Sebastopol by a single point.
Sebastopol, who claimed their first ever junior netball premiership, got off to a flying start, but were pegged back by Darley who took a narrow lead into half-time.
In a see-sawing encounter, the Kookaburras led by six points at the final break, but were only able to hang onto the victory by one point, winning 25-24 in a tense finish.
Despite losing, Devils centre Lila Dugan was awarded best on court for dominating through the middle.
Ballarat FNC also enjoyed a come from behind win in the 15 and under seniors grand final, after they claimed a thrilling 32 to 27 victory over previously undefeated North Ballarat.
After trailing 12 to 16 at half time, Ballarat's second half surge was too much for the Roosters, as it scored 11 goals to five in the final term to claim the premiership.
The teams went goal for goal at the start of the final quarter, but Ballarat broke away with five unanswered goals late in the final term.
Ballarat goal shooter Grace Jackson was named best on court for scoring 26 of her side's 32 goals, including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter.
In the 15 and under reserves grand final Storm won their first BFNL Junior Netball premiership with a 27 to 9 victory over Redan.
The undefeated Storm team led the match at every break after taking a comfortable lead in the first quarter.
Storm centre Gracie Sullivan was instrumental in the team's victory and was awarded best on court.
Lake Wendouree 13 and under senior side claimed the biggest victory of the day with a 31-11 win over Mount Clear.
The Lakers scored the first eight goals of the match and never looked threatened on their way to a 20-goal win.
Goal keeper Milla Rundell was named best on court for restricting the opposition's scoring.
In the 13 and under reserves, Bacchus Marsh claimed an historic first ever junior premiership, as it ran out 25-13 winners over North Ballarat.
Cobras goal defence Keisha Momcilovic was named best on court, after she restricted her opposition goal attack to just five goals.
In the first match of the day, Redan claimed the 11 and under seniors title with a 19-5 victory over Sebastopol.
Redan goal defence Pippa Edwards was named best on court for helping her team restrict Sebastopol to just 5 goals for the match.
