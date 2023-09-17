East Point is the king of under-17 football in Ballarat after winning the two senior grand finals on a pulsating Ballarat Football Netball League junior grand final day.
The victories in both the under-17 seniors, a thrilling six-point triumph against a surging Redan and a clinical win over Darley in the under-17 reserves, cemented the club as the leader in junior football in the BFNL.
It was a huge day of football action on Sunday at City Oval with seven grand finals played, the last match finishing under the floodlights.
And it was that final match of the day which proved to be the undoubted highlight as Redan came from the clouds to nearly force the game into extra time.
While both teams looked the goods at various parts of the game, East Point for the most part held sway, as they have for the majority of the season, having lost just once (to Redan) this year.
East took a 22-point lead into the last change, but you sensed that if the Lions could get on target in the final quarter, they would be able to push East Point all the way to the line.
As the floodlights took over, it was as though Redan was back training as their pierced through the defence to close. It came down the last 30 seconds with the Lions needing a quick centre break, it didn't come as East Point held on for a memorable 9.10 (64) to 8.10 (58) win.
East Point coach Matthew Stevens said the team had come through as a group, winning the under 13s, being on top during the early COVID ended season in 2021 and now scoring a third premiership in the top junior age.
"There is a core group of this team which was under-13 premiers, undefeated in the COVID year and now this," he said. "They are just mates, I don't even know if I really had to coach them, I was just lucky enough to move the magnets around and they got the job done for us."
He was full of praise for the mostly bottom-age Redan side who he expects will be one of the teams to beat next season.
"They are terrifically coached, they are young and enthusiastic, they'll be a real force to be reckoned with next year, they are a great group," he said.
The under-17 reserves had a much easier time of it, with only their poor kicking costing them a bigger win.
The Bulldogs defeated Darley 6.18 (54) to 4.2 (26) with skipper Charlie McClure named best on ground.
In other grades, The under-15s seniors was a resounding win to North Ballarat over Mount Clear.
The Roosters completed a clean sweep of the season, being named premiers and champions in the comprehensive 10.5 (65) to 2.5 (17) win. Best on ground was North Ballarat's Oscar Stone.
The under-15 reserves saw a win to Sebastopol who overcame a slow start against Lake Wendouree to win 6.2 (38) to 4.3 (27).
The Lakers, courtesy of a strong wind that whipped up in middle of the afternoon made the most of the running early, held an 18-point lead at half-time, but the Burra wouldn't be denied, holding the Lakers goalless in the second half to score a thrilling win. Best on ground was Sebastopol's Mason McIntrye.
The under-13 seniors was the closest game of the day, with Darley holding off Bacchus Marsh by just four points.
Like the senior under-17 grand final, Darley looked in control, but Bacchus Marsh flew home in the dying stages and had a long-range running shot to take the win, but it sailed wide. Darley's Griffin Edwards was awarded the best on ground medal.
The under-13 reserves was a solid win to Redan over Mount Clear. The Lions winning 7.8 (50) to 3.5 (23) with Joseph Noble the best player. The under-11 seniors saw Lake Wendouree dominate Ballarat to win 9.6 (60) to 1.2 (8). Lake Wendouree's Ernie Cheesman named best on ground.
