The community of Creswick is again rallying to support its local hospital.
Over its 160 years the community have raised funds to build and upgrade the Creswick District Hospital and attached aged care facilities, and mobilised to prevent its closure during the 1990s.
Now they are getting behind their beloved rural health service once again, helping raise funds to complete an upgrade of the hospital's acute care facilities.
A cost blowout due to global supply issues and significant increases in materials costs has seen the community step in to help raise the funds needed to complete the project.
Former hospital president Bob Orr formed a Creswick Health Upgrade Appeal committee earlier this year with a goal to raise $150,000 to complete redevelopment works at Central Highlands Rural Health's Creswick Hospital and Residential Aged Care facility.
"The Creswick Hospital and Residential Aged Care facility has been an essential service for our community since 1863. Locals feel comforted knowing that we have a health service in our much-loved rural town to receive medical care close to home and our loved ones," Mr Orr said.
"I know that locals are passionate about our hospital, and I'm pleased to have recently formed a committee of community members to rally Creswick and surrounding residents to support the future of health care in our rural area."
To date they have raised more than $110,000 toward the works, including more than $16,000 raised on September 15 at a dinner to celebrate the hospital's 160th anniversary.
Since 2019 the aged care facilities of historic Creswick District Hospital have undergone a three stage upgrade, with stage four works on the acute facilities now underway.
Aged care residents now have single rooms, all with ensuites, contemporary modern living facilities built with a dementia-friendly focus and residents had input through the architect in the original plans.
"The acute area upgrade is again looking at bringing things in line with current modern standards. We are getting new equipment in there, each room with a separate ensuite and just using the space in a much better way," said Central Highlands Rural Health fundraising manager Kathryn Kosloff.
Work will be completed in stages to allow the acute wards to continue operating, but at reduced capacity.
"When you look at the history of the hospital, each time there needed to be an upgrade, or at one point in the mid 1990s it was looking like a closure situation, the community has rallied that's what I think is really amazing about this upgrade again," Ms Kosloff said.
"Health services really are driven by the people in these communities. We have got government funding to provide services but ... we need community to be behind their health service for the future."
Donations can be made at the Community Bank Creswick & District branch at 1 Raglan Street, Creswick, Creswick Health Community Health reception at 1 Napier Street, or online.
