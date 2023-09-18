A "tomahawk" strike late in the third quarter from WestVic's Simon Churcher has given Ballarat hockey one of its greatest ever successes, a 3-2 win in the State League 2 hockey grand final over Knox.
Sunday's win was the perfect end to the weekend which also saw the reserves defeat Frankston 2-1 in Saturday's decider.
The seniors had all the pressure them heading into grand final with their arch rivals having gone through the season without defeat.
Two quick goals in the first quarter from Michael Churcher and Alistair Cardew briefly settled the nerves, but Knox would not be denied, hitting back hard in the second term to level the scores at the main break.
The game ebbed and flowed throughout the third quarter with neither team giving an inch, that was until Churcher found and opening and slammed home a field goal right on the stroke of three-quarter time.
Knox continued to press hard in the last quarter trying to find the equaliser, but the WestVic defence held out, giving them a thrilling 3-2 win, and completing an unbeaten season.
The two sides had met met three times this year for two draws and the WestVic win in the qualifying final.
"It was incredibly hard fought, there's no doubt it could have gone either way," he said. "We came our pretty strong at the start, but they fought back and the second half was pretty scrappy, but could have gone either way.
"Heading into the last quarter, we obviously would have loved to score, but the priority was definitely, don't give them a sniff so we did find ourselves defending a lot in the fourth. They came out guns blazing."
For playing coach Ned Jackson it was a culmination of a year of hard work.
RELATED
"It's been awesome, definitely not what I had envisaged at the start of the year," he said. "With how the year has gone, every week we've built belief in ourselves and now the results speak for themselves.
"It's massive for Ballarat hockey and the beauty of this is there is so much youth in our side, it's not just this team, it will build and build from here."
The result confirms WestVic's position in State League 1 for next season. "I think with the men now getting promoted to Vic League 1, it goes a long way to helping us retain those young players.
"In the past, they had to go down to Melbourne to excel in their hockey, now we're in that higher grade, it will be a lot easier to have the playing at that level."
He said he was under no illusions that the club would have to improve greatly to be able to compete at the top flight.
"I think we'll need a massive pre-season, yes we had a warmer day for the grand final, but it was pretty obvious our fitness levels need to be at another level," he said.
"Now we've got that step up to another level, hopefully we can get a few of the older players who might want to come back to help us out.
"Right now, if we could aim for a finals position next year, that would be a phenomenal effort, but right now our focus would need to be on consolidating the club."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.