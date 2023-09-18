The Courier
WestVic defeat Knox to win State League 2 hockey premiership.

By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
A "tomahawk" strike late in the third quarter from WestVic's Simon Churcher has given Ballarat hockey one of its greatest ever successes, a 3-2 win in the State League 2 hockey grand final over Knox.

