Champion Ballarat harness racing trainer Emma Stewart has been caught up in drama on the same weekend she produced five group one winners.
Harness Racing Victoria stewards announced on Sunday that they had launched an investigation after a stable inspection at Stewart's Cardigan property on Saturday.
The inspection led to the scratchings of two of Stewart's starters at Maryborough on Sunday, including Act Now in the Maryborough Gold Cup.
Stewards released a statement on the matter:
"Harness Racing Victoria stewards advise that Show Me Heaven NZ and Act Now have been withdrawn from their respective engagements in race 3 and race 7 at the Maryborough race meeting on Sunday, September 17.
"Both horses have been withdrawn in accordance with the provisions of Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 196B (3).
"The scratchings relate to a stable inspection being conducted by HRV investigative stewards at the registered training establishment of Emma Stewart on Saturday, September, 16, 2023, and circumstances of an intravenous drip being administered or attempted to be administered to the aforementioned horses within one clear day of the relevant race meeting in contravention of the provisions of AHRR 196B (1).
"As an investigation remains ongoing into this matter, no further comment will be made at this time."
Stewart produced another dominant performance in the group 1 Vicbred Super Series finals at Melton on Saturday night.
After winning a record-break nine semi-finals at Melton on September 9, Stewart won four pacing and one trotting final with 2yo colt Stormryder ($1.25 favourite), 2yo filly Draw A Dream ($1.28 favourite), 3yo colt Petracca ($1.12 favourite), 4yo mare Amore Vita ($1.12 favourite) and 3yo trotting filly Susan Is Her Name ($4).
The victory for Amore Vita completed the Vicbred Super Series triple crown for her, winning the 2yo, 3yo and 4yo fillies/mares finals.
The VSS success took Stewart's number of wins for the season past 200.
