THE green machine is living its dream after Forest scored a remarkable grand final victory over Ballarat North United Black, completing an epic finals series for the club where it won three knock-out games.
It was an 86th minute rebound put into the back of the net by Michael Lockyer that eventually sealed the prize for the 4-3 win after a pulsating final that showed off the best two teams in the competition.
It was a goal-for-goal opening half with both sides trading balls into the back of the net. United's Jacob Coxall opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but just one minute later last week's overtime hero Billy Mroczkowski got Forest back on level pegging.
United's Josh Huggett scored 10 minutes later, but just four minutes after his goal, Forest drew a foul in the box with Haydn Smith calmly slotting the equaliser.
The teams went into the break locked together. Paul McClounan gave Forest the lead for the first time. It was a lead they would hold deep into the contest before Huggett levelled the scores, leading to a frantic final few moments as both teams searched for the winner.
Lockyer's goal came just four minutes before the end of regulation leading to a thrilling climax where United pushed for the tying goal. But Forest hung on for a thrilling win.
For Forest coach Wayne Batstra, the win was a dream come true after an up-and-down season. "We had a few injuries throughout the year and it was only the last four or five games we had everyone available," he said. "We've got a lot of experienced players and that definitely helped, the team was lead more by the senior development team, we had a specific game plan and we stuck to it and it saw us through.
"No matter when you play, you know that each team will get opportunities, it's about taking those chances, when they came up we were able to seize those chances."
For Forest it was just the start of what Batstra hopes will be a five-year plan to have the club a powerhouse in Ballarat soccer as a destination, family club. He said he was thrilled for father and son players Sam and Tyson Muscat who lined up together in the grand finals. "I don't know if there would be many fathers and sons to win a grand final together, it's a special moment for them."
The women's competition saw a 2-0 win to the Vikings with both goals coming through Golden Boot winner Salli Mould early in the second half.
Coach Noah Maggi said he always expected the match would be evenly contested, sighting the two goals as the only time his side managed to pierce the defence.
"It's been a tough season but I'm really proud of the girls how they handled it," he said. "It was a really close contest the whole game really. We turned at half-time at nil-all and they were testing us, testing our defence, but we stood up to the challenge.
"We worked on a tactic during the week at training and we put it into action early in the second, we came out, scored two quick one and that was all she wrote really after that. It went back to a deadlock again.
"It was a tough contest the whole time, we were lucky to get those two on the breakaway and that's how it ended."
MORE SPORT
In the under-15/16s final, Creswick Maroon finished off its perfect season, but it had to do it the hard way against its cross-club rivals Creswick White, coming from a goal down to win 2-1.
Creswick White's Gus Charles opened the scoring just five minutes into the contest, but responses from Cody Chapman and Ryan Walker, both in the first half, gave Maroon the lead. Both teams attacked in the second half, but neither could find another goal.
The under-13s final, it was a big result for Ballarat Red which dominated Creswick to win 5-1. Ballarat Red to a four goal lead into half time with Daniel Laba Kohler and Liam O'Keeffe each scoring twice in the big win.
The under-12s saw Ballarat Red who get over the top of Bacchus Marsh 2-1. Bacchus Marsh took the lead into half-time, but two second half was got the Reds home.
