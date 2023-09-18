A vicious dog attack in Ballarat's CBD has left a woman with serious wounds to her upper body, after an American Staffordshire Terrier escaped its owner and launched itself at her.
Rebekah Halprin, 26, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to five charges, including a dog attack causing serious injury, failure to have dogs under proper control and failure to register a dog.
The court heard that on August 8, 2023, Halprin was sitting in a grassy area of Alfred Deakin Place with her two American Staffordshire Terriers, when a passerby caught the attention of her dog Asia.
After making eye contact with the victim, the six-year-old animal ran towards the woman growling, before leaping at her and attacking her upper body.
Halprin's other dog, a blue-coloured Staffordshire Terrier named Bentley, then escaped it's owner and ran at the victim while she was being attacked by Asia.
Bentley, a nine-month-old dog, was not registered with City of Ballarat at the time.
The woman sustained lacerations, puncture wounds and significant bruising to her right breast, and was left with a torn bra and clothing.
She required costly medical attention following the attack totaling $1127.
On August 11, 2023, Asia was seized by City of Ballarat and is still impounded, costing the council $1900 in expenses.
Halprin, who was self-represented, said her dog suffered from abuse at the hands of her ex-partner, but it was the first time the American Staffordshire Terrier had acted aggressively.
"I was just walking them and I sat down on the grass waiting for my partner and the incident happened, they both had a collar and lead on, Asia felt threatened and was trying to protect me, she never slipped out of her collar before," she said.
"[I plan] to look after her and give her the best life, she's gone through a lot and I'm trying to give her the best life now."
She also said her dog Bentley had been registered since the incident.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said "extreme neglect" had lead to the attack, which would have been frightening for the victim.
"The injuries inflicted on this woman would have been extremely painful," he said.
"Were it not for your early plea of guilty, and that you have no priors for dog offences, there would have been considerably heavier penalties."
Halprin was convicted and fined $2000, as well as having to pay restitution of $1127 to the victim for medical expenses, $1900 to City of Ballarat for care of Asia and $136 in court costs.
The six-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier was also listed as a dangerous dog.
