A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Parwan which left a man dead and two women and two children in hospital.
Emergency services were called to reports of a two car collision between a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Rangeer on Nerowrie Road, between Parwan South Road and Bucklers Road, at Parwan, near Bacchus Marsh, about 10.10am on Sunday, September 18.
Police confirmed the driver of the Ford Ranger, a 51-year-old Clifton Springs man, died at the scene while the front passenger of the Ranger, a 45-year-old Clifton Springs woman, was taken to hospital.
The woman remains in a serious but condition, while a 12-year-old boy remains in a critical but stable condition and a seven-year-old girl remains in a serious but stable condition. The children were passengers in the Ranger.
"The passenger of the Jeep, a 61-year-old Kew woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"The driver of the Jeep, a 65-year-old Mont Albert North man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"He has since been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and four counts of dangerous driving causing serious injury."
The man will face court in Melbourne on September 25, 2023.
RELATED COVERAGE: Thirty-six years of tragedy: The reality of Ballarat's road deaths
The crash was one of three fatalities in Victoria over the weekend.
On Saturday, September 16, a man died in a crash on the Daylesford-Trentham Road in Lyonville, south east of Daylesford.
Police said the male driver, and sole occupant, was believed to have lost control and crashed into a tree just after 5pm.
A 26-year-old motorcycle also died at the scene of a crash with a van in Gembrook, south-east of Melbourne on Sunday.
The crash happened about 9.50am also leaving the driver of the van and his passenger with minor injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.