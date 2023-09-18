The Courier
Roads

Man charged over fatal crash at Parwan, south of Bacchus Marsh

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Parwan which left a man dead and two women and two children in hospital.

Local News

