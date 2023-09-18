This was more than a fun, colour run for Emmaus pupils - the diversity dash focus was about celebrating everyone being different but supporting each other.
The inaugural Emmaus Catholic Primary School Diversity Day featured obstacle courses as well as colour runs for all year levels as a reminder to appreciate the differences in themselves and in others while working together.
Running has already become an important part of the school culture at Emmaus with the Kilometre Club powering into action three mornings a week before classes.
The voluntary program attracts steady numbers of pupils working their way around the school's one-kilometre running track with student leaders lead a small crew handing out pegs for each lap completed.
Emmaus principal Ethan Corfee told The Courier earlier this year even children who were not keen on physical education lessons were engaging in run club as a social activity.
The diversity dash, while part of a whole school activity, took this to a new level.
Pupils celebrated differences in culture and backgrounds in the community while recognising while they were alike in many ways, everyone was unique and had something special to offer to the classroom.
To finish the run, pupils took a huge slippery dip down the school's paddock hills to slide into the term's end.
