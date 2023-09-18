Gordon has joined a select group with back-to-back Central Highlands Football League senior premierships.
The Eagles became only the eighth team to capture a flag in two consecutive seasons since the competition was formed in 1979, with a 57-point demolition of Springbank in the grand final at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
The Courier photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford have captured hundreds of photos from the grand final weekend.
Want to purchase a photo? classifieds@thecourier.com.au, call 5320 1200, or visit The Courier at 2 Webster Street, Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.