The ball has started rolling on works for the biggest improvement to animal welfare in the Ballarat region in a century.
City of Ballarat is searching for an architect to design the new Ballarat Regional Animal Facility.
"This will be the biggest improvement in animal welfare in the Ballarat region in more than 100 years ," mayor Des Hudson said in a statement.
Lost, surrendered, abandoned, or mistreated domestic animals and livestock are looked after at the current shelter on Gillingham Place in Alfredton.
Each year, more than 2000 animals are seen at the facility.
The shelter is also able to care for pets displaced by bushfire and other emergencies.
The new location will be designed to look after more animals as more people move to the region.
The facility will service other regional councils in the Western half of the state.
Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees, Central Goldfields, Hindmarsh, Mount Alexander, Moyne and Yarriambiack Shires have an agreement to use the facility and Moorabool Shire has pledged a letter of support.
Cr Hudson said the facility will be "state of the art" and "provide safe, secure and appropriate housing and services".
He said the improvements include better infection control, more time outside for animals and separate areas for cats and dogs.
The project has been on the council's advocacy list and was funded in the state budget two years ago.
$11.5 million from the state government will go towards the project and the council is contributing $3 million.
The facility will be built on council land at Yarramie Court in Mitchell Park.
Cr Hudson said the council knew this was a project of "major importance" for residents as 94 per cent of a 2021 survey respondents ranked the new shelter as a high priority.
Acting Minister for Agriculture Harriet Shing said they recognised the important role pets play in the community.
"Ballarat is one of the fastest growing cities in regional Victoria," she said in a statement.
"This new facility will ensure the increasing number of pets continue to receive the care they need, including reuniting lost animals with owners and accepting surrendered animals for rehoming."
The council's tender process will close on October 12.
It is anticipated the successful architect will be appointed in late 2023.
