The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

New Ballarat Regional Animal Facility

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
September 19 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ball has started rolling on works for the biggest improvement to animal welfare in the Ballarat region in a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.