A serial thief who has faced nearly 20 charges in the past 12 months has again pleaded guilty to stealing multiple items.
James Everett, 40, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges relating to a theft from Ballarat Bunnings.
According to a police summary, on October 29, 2022, Everett attended Ballarat Bunnings where he loaded up a bag with two air drills, one valued at $88 and another worth over $200, before leaving the store without paying.
Everett then visited Just Pawn It Ballarat where he pawned the air drills as well as several other items.
He produced ID and signed for the items during the transaction.
On January 6, 2023, police attended Just Pawn It where they retrieved the drill which was later returned to Bunnings.
The Redan man, who was caught on Bunnings CCTV, was arrested in relation to the incident on May 12, 2023.
When police showed him the CCTV footage during questioning, he said "that looks like me".
Everett was previously sentenced to a Community Corrections Order [CCO] for 10 charges of shop theft in November 2022, and a further eight charges of theft in March, 2023, for which he served a short prison sentence.
Defence counsel for Everett said the 40-year-old suffered from schizophrenia and was using drugs at the time of the thefts.
They said since being placed on a CCO, Everett had done "exceptionally well", and hadn't committed any fresh offences since March, 2023.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said if Everett hadn't already served a prison sentence since the theft took place, he would have imposed jail time.
"You don't just walk into shops and remove valuable items, if you do, you'll end up spending more than 15 days in jail," he said to Everett.
Everett was convicted and fined $1500.
