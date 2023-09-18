Matt Short will be hoping to get a chance to press for selection for the World ODI Cup after a call-up for Australia.
The East Ballarat Cricket Club graduate has been added to the 18-team squad touring India for a final warm-up for the World Cup.
He earned national ODI selection for the first time to replace the injured Travis Head, who has a fractured wrist.
Australia is playing a three-match series against India, with the first encounter on Friday.
While Marnus Labuschagne is tipped as the likely inclusion if Head is ruled out of the World Cup, Short will be hoping he gets an opportunity in India to convince selectors to lean in his favour.
Short is well acquainted with Indian conditions, having played in the Indian Premier League early this year after a stand-out Big Bash campaign for Adelaide Strikers.
He was named the BBL player of the year and has since gone on to play in the Major Cricket T20 League in the United States and The Hundred tournament in England.
Short debuted for Australia in a T20 series in South Africa late last month, producing a top score of 66 as an opener.
Australian T20 squad in India: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
