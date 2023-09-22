A fourth successive A Grade netball title is on the offering for the remarkable North Ballarat which just keeps on, keeping on.
Premiership wins in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022, not to mention finishing on top in the shortened 2021 season, as well as being runner-up in 2016 and 2017, means you have to go back nearly a decade to find a time when the Roosters weren't playing off in the final game of the year.
So sustained has the success been, it's meant a new generation of player has now come through to lead the team from the 2015 side.
It proves one thing for certain, it's not necessarily the players, but the program which is bringing the success.
Long time coach Annie McCartin has been there for the ride of her life with the North Ballarat club.
When asked what she sees as the reason for the continued success, she believes it lays in blooding youngsters at the right time.
"I think what it is, I've very lucky to have the good senior players, but we've always looked at developing the juniors while the senior players are still there," she said.
"When the young ones are on the court, and this is going back to the early years when we first arrived in 2013, it's about letting them play with the older girls, it's really another way for them to train.
"On the game day, it's the experienced girls that can direct, show the girls where they should be driving, they can have a chat to them.
"I've always been about giving young players an opportunity with senior players. Senior players won't be there forever, there's no point hanging on to the them and bringing in the young ones when the older girls are gone.
"When I look back, you just chuck the young ones into A grade and give them a chance to learn."
She said every premiership was different and equally special.
"There's been times I've say back after winning one and you say to yourself, 'wouldn't it be great to win it again?" McCartin said.
"People probably think that's being greedy. The first one was very special, but it just gets harder every year because everyone wants to beat you. You have to make every opportunity you have count, you've got to take it with everything you've got."
While the home-and-away season is about the opportunity for youngsters, the finals this year will see almost the same side take to the court that won last year's decider, also against Darley.
"We've been very lucky with the team we've got," she said.
"It's very settled, it's terrific to have that consistency, I've said all along, when asked who stands up, it's all about the collective, they know each other, the play with each other and that leads to the success."
If any team has given the Roosters trouble in the last couple of years it is this weekend's opponent Darley as they same two teams from last year's decider lock horns again.
In the three matches played between the sides, Darley took the honours the first time by two goals, the pair played out a draw late in the season and North Ballarat just got the better by two goals in the qualifying final.
That win has given North the easier path to the grand final. A 19-goal win over Redan meant they have sat back while Darley has been forced into two cut-throat finals, sneaking away with narrow wins over Lake Wendouree and Redan.
McCartin said she has nothing but respect for her opponents, expecting this to be one of the greatest BFNL grand finals seen.
"They play a similar game to us, but where we have to work is through the mid-court and do our best to stop it getting to Bec (goal shooter Rebecca Hicks)," she said.
"She does not miss. We need to give our defence a hand, work harder in the mid-court when the ball is going down their end on their centre pass. Once Bec has it, you know it's going to go in.
"The pressure has to be on in the ring. We also need to keep an eye on Mon (goal attack Monique Nagle), because she feeds it in beautifully.
"We know they will get it throughout the game, but if there's times we can hold it up, we might get a tap or something and that's how we need to go about it.
"You can't just focus on Bec, you need to watch Mon, she's been playing a lovely game and sets it up beautifully."
McCartin said the key to the win was the defensive pressure all over the court, not just under the Darley goal.
"If we're not at 110 per cent on Saturday, we will be in trouble, we cannot afford to let them get easy ball." she said.
"We'll get turnovers, they'll get turnovers, but we need to look after the ball to our end, we need to be patient, we know we can work the ball in, we've got the wise heads in attack.
"When they've got it, we have to be right on our game to make sure we keep the pressure over those players at every opportunity."
With the football and netball both playing in the seniors, McCartin said it promised to be a special day for the club.
"If we could get the double, it would be amazing," she said. "We're such a close knit club and we work in well with the boys.
"I reckon if we can get a double, you know, this might be the best of them all. If we get that together, it might just put the icing on the cake."
GK - Georgette Paatsch
GD - Emma Church
WD - Brydi Hutchinson
C - Gina McCartin
WA - Stacey Matthews
GA - Poppy Douglass
GS - Maddy Selmon
